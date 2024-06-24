The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has said that the criteria on cash payments for schemes, such as the National Farm Safety Measure, is too strict and should be revised.

The comments follow a recent parliamentary question from Kerry Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin who asked why a cash payment receipt made by a farmer for safety equipment was deemed ineligible under the scheme.

Deputy Griffin queried if this decision would be reviewed, “given the government commitment that public bodies are to continue to accept cash payments”.

Cash payments

Launched in 2023, the National Farm Safety Measure incentivises farmers to purchase and use farm safety equipment.

The measure provided 60% funding for investment in power take-off (PTO) shaft covers and quad helmets.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue told Deputy Griffin that “the eligibility requirements for grant aid under the measure are set out in the terms and conditions”.

The minister said that in line with other Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) schemes, such as Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Schemes (TAMS), “condition 6.(j) states that cash payments are ineligible”.

“Applicants are required to provide evidence of payment in addition to a receipt,” he said.

The minister said that the farmer in question had submitted an application for payment for a PTO shaft cover and a quad helmet.

“The application for payment was selected for a prepayment inspection which was carried out on May 22, 2024.

“In accordance with the measure’s terms and conditions, the quad helmet was deemed ineligible for payment as it was paid for in cash.

“I can confirm that my department will be issuing the payment for the PTO shaft cover shortly,” he said.

Bureaucracy

The IFA Farm Family and Social Affairs Committee chair Teresa Roche said that the refusal by the department to recognise cash payments for farm safety equipment is “bureaucracy gone mad”.

She said that it would not be too difficult to change the terms and conditions “to bring some common sense to the regulations”.

“We are encouraging farmers to have safety equipment that will minimise the risk on their farms.

“For the department of agriculture to disallow the grant on the grounds that an electronic payment wasn’t made just doesn’t add up,” she said.

Roche said that the older cohort of farmers, for whom safety equipment such as a quad helmet is very important, is also the group that may not be set up to make electronic payments.

“The minister may be quoting the terms and conditions here, but there has to be a reasonable approach to how schemes are administered.

“I would ask him to re-visit this and allow what would be a practical flexibility under the Farm Safety Measure,” she said.