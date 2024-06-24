The weather will start off warm this week but will turn cooler later in the week, while there will be outbreaks of rain and drizzle as well, according to Met Éireann.

Today (Monday, June 24) will be a mainly dry day, with a good lot of cloud for a time, but with spells of sunshine developing, the best of these across the midlands and east.

It’s likely to stay mostly cloudy in southern and western coastal parts, with some mist at times, but with just a few spots of light drizzle here and there.

Towards evening though, cloud will thicken more along western and northwestern coasts, with some light rain and drizzle starting to move in.

It will be a warm and a humid day with highest temperatures generally of 20° to 25°, but lower along western and southern coasts, with highest temperatures there of 17° to 20°, with winds becoming mostly moderate southwesterly, fresher though along the west coast.

It will become cloudier overnight with scattered patches of rain and drizzle spreading from the west, along with a few patches of mist and fog. Some eastern areas will stay dry until morning. It will be a mild, humid night with temperatures not falling below 11° to 15° in a light breeze.

Tomorrow (Tuesday, June 25) will be a generally cloudy day, with patchy drizzle slowly moving eastwards. A clearance to bright or sunny spells will develop in the west and northwest later. Highest temperatures should be 16° to 21°, coolest along northern and northwestern coasts, in a light northerly breeze.

Patchy rain and drizzle in the east will clear into the Irish Sea early tomorrow night, and it will turn dry then with clear spells. A few mist or fog patches will form. Lowest temperatures will generally be of 7° to 11° degrees, in a very light southeast or variable breeze.

Wednesday (June 26) will see a generally dry start with sunny spells. Showery outbreaks of rain will develop during the day especially in parts of the north and west, while the southeast may stay dry.

Cloud cover will vary in the afternoon. It will be another warm day with highest temperatures of 19° to 23° in light to moderate southerly winds, freshening along the west coast.

Thursday (June 27) will see showery outbreaks of rain push in from the west, though the midlands and southeast will see a lot of dry weather. It’ll be breezy in the northwest too, with moderate westerly winds elsewhere.

Thursday is set to be a cooler, fresher day, with highest temperatures of 14° to 18° degrees.

During Friday (June 28), scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle will gradually die out and it will become dry with variable cloud. Highest temperatures will be 14° to 18°.

Beyond that, warmer temperatures may return for Saturday (June 29), with the possibility of good dry weather in periods.