The first Irish beef sold to customers in South Korea is set to be dispatched to the Asian country next month, according to Bord Bia.

In a statement to Agriland, the Bord Bia manager for South Korea and Japan, Joe Moore, also confirmed that “several significant contracts” have been secured by the Irish beef factories approved to export beef to South Korea.

The news comes as Bord Bia recently concluded what it described as “a successful four days at the Seoul Food Trade Fair”.

The event ran from June 11-14 and saw Bord Bia host a stand as part of the EU beef and lamb programme.

55 meetings with Korean importers and customers were facilitated and “Irish beef processors are progressing discussions with Korean customers” according to the Bord Bia market manager.

The first Irish beef is expected to arrive in South Korea by August/September.

Moore continued: “Bord Bia will be engaging with processors and customers to build on this momentum with a number of buyer visits over the summer months ahead of the trade mission in September.

“There is strong interest among the Korean trade in marketing Irish beef to consumers as a high-quality, healthy, pasture raised and sustainable product.”

Conformation that the market had opened for Irish beef exports came on Wednesday, May 15, and Dawn Meats has already confirmed that it has secured a multi-million euro contract for monthly shipments of beef to South Korea.

Irish beef in South Korea

South Korea has a population of around 50 million people. South Koreans are the highest per-capita consumers of meat in Asia, with an average consumption of 79kg/person/year. Approximately 17kg of this is beef.

Beef consumption there is predicted to grow by 1% year-on-year over the next four years.

The country is only 35% self-sufficient in beef, and therefore relies heavily on imported beef to meet consumer demand.

In 2020, the country imported almost 500,000t of beef, of which 92% came from just two countries – the US and Australia.

Including South Korea, Ireland can export beef to 70 countries with planning underway to add Vietnam and Thailand to that list of eligible countries for beef exports

It is understood that the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) will engage with South Korean authorities to add to the number of plants that can export to the country.

The seven plants approved to export beef to South Korea are:

ABP Clones in Co. Monaghan;

ABP Cahir in Co. Tipperary;

Liffey Meats in Ballyjamesduff, Co. Cavan;

Kepak Clonee in Co. Meath;

Slaney Foods in Bunclody, Co. Wexford;

Dawn Meats in Grannagh, Co. Waterford;

Dawn Meats in Charleville, Co. Cork.

The beef approved for export includes all edible parts, including bones, produced from cattle aged under 30 months at the time of slaughter, and offal, other than material specified by the European Commission and South Korean authorities.

Ireland already exports dairy, seafood and pigmeat to South Korea, which, along with smaller amounts of other food categories, were worth €47.15 million in 2023.