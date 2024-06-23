A rural school sowed the seeds of victory, winning the overall award in the Muintir na Tíre Cork school garden competition 2024.

The green-fingered pupils of Muinefliuch National School which is located 8km from Macroom town, took the coveted award. Co-sponsored by Cork County Council, the annual Cork schools garden competition is open to all primary schools in Cork county and city that have a school garden or are in the process of developing one.

Speaking at the awards at Cork County Hall, mayor of the county of Cork, Cllr. Frank O’Flynn said he was extremely impressed with the work being done in the primary schools that entered the Cork school garden competition this year.

He congratulated all 33 schools that entered, as well as the commitment and dedication of the principals, teachers, special needs assistants, parents, and others involved in helping develop the gardens.

“I hope next year’s competition will be even bigger,” he said.

Sara O’Callaghan and Sophia Kelleher of Muinefliuch National School after their big win at the Muintir na Tire School Garden Awards. Source: Micheal English.

Sean Holland, chair of the Muintir na Tíre committee which has been organising the competition since 2012, said that it continues to be immensely popular with schools all over the county.

“The standard is extremely high, with every year reaching new levels of creativity, ingenuity and biodiversity,” he said.

“Students used their knowledge and awareness to create incredible friendly functional and biodiverse spaces that help conserve local and native plant and animal species, as well as demonstrating their keen ability to rethink, repair, refurbish, reuse, recycle and upcycle items to bring their gardens to life, reducing CO2 emissions and wastage going to landfills.”

More information on the competition is on the Muintir na Tire website.