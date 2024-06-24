The team from ABP Food Group’s sustainability initiative, the Advantage Beef Programme, is set to host a farm walk in Co. Longford on Wednesday, July 3.

The event will take place in Moydow, Co. Longford on the farm of Joe Quinn (N39 W681) and the event is open to both ABP suppliers and non-suppliers.

The event will kick off at 11:00a.m. and is due to finish at 1:00p.m.

At the event, farmers will hear an overview of the calf rearing system on the farm and also see the calf-rearing facilities.

Lunch will be provided after the event and farmers who are interested in attending should RSVP with their name via text message to Aideen on 086-1653501.

There will also be a discussion on calf genetics and what genetic traits beef farmers should look for when sourcing good calves for their beef system.

Agritech’s Maeve Regan will deliver a presentation focussed on reseeding. She will discuss the main factors farmers should consider when getting the basics right and how to manage the sward after.

Teagasc representatives will also be in attendance at the event and will be on-hand to chat to farmers about sustainability and discuss some basic steps farmers can carry out to reduce GHG and ammonia emissions on their farms.

The ABP event host farm

Joe Quinn is running a dairy calf to beef system just outside Moydow in Co. Longford with the help of his wife Connie, and daughters Jenny and Katie.

The farm system involves the purchase of 60-70 Angus heifers each spring. These heifers are brought to finish at under 24 months of age.

Further details on the farm system will be available on the day.