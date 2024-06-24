Mind Yourself Series in association with UPMC.

Farming is undoubtedly a physically demanding job – the work requires long hours, strenuous tasks and many stressful periods.

Despite the active lifestyle of farming, often farmers fail to get sufficient exercise and may neglect aches and pains and other aspects of personal health, due to the demands of the job.

This article explores these challenges and offers practical solutions for integrating proper exercise and rehabilitation into your daily routine.

The exercise paradox in farming

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity each week, coupled with muscle-strengthening exercises on two or more days a week.

While farming involves a variety of physical activities – lifting, bending, walking, and operating machinery, many of these activities do not necessarily provide the balanced exercise needed for overall health.

As with any physical activity, carrying out these farming tasks requires you have the sufficient strength to manage them correctly and to undertake them on an ongoing basis.

In addition, many farming activities can lead to repetitive strain injuries, and a lack of structured exercise can lead to muscle imbalances and other health issues.

Incorporating rehabilitation into a busy schedule

General exercise , or rehabilitation exercises, can seem daunting to fit into an already packed farming schedule.

However, it is possible to integrate these activities into your daily routine without significant disruption.

Working alongside a chartered physiotherapist, you will find that not only can they deliver a programme that addresses your aches, pains, or old injuries, but they will work with you to suggest practical exercise options that fit with your life on the farm. Farmer John Power

Simple practical tips could include starting with short, manageable exercises, incorporating stretching and strengthening exercises into daily tasks, and using some farm activities as a form of functional exercise.

Achieving the recommended levels of exercise by the WHO can therefore be feasible and achievable, with just a little planning and effort.

Thinking about a simple routine to exercise

By breaking down the exercise into shorter, more frequent sessions and integrating them into daily activities, farmers can improve their overall health and fitness.

An example of a simple approach may look something like this:

Morning: 10-minute stretching routine before starting the day.

Midday: 15-minute brisk walk or light jog around the farm. Alternatively, you could consider taking the bike out for a spin.

Evening: 10 minutes of bodyweight exercises (e.g., squats, lunges) and stretching.

Enhancing your fitness may be easier than you think

You can enhance your wellbeing and ensure you are fit to manage the demanding tasks of farming for years to come by prioritising your health now and integrating rehabilitation and structured exercise into your daily routine.

Whatever your age – taking small, consistent steps towards better health can lead to significant long-term benefits.

Mind Yourself Series