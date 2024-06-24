Hilton Foods (Ireland) has applied to Louth County Council for planning permission to extend its meat processing plant in Drogheda.

The facility on Newtown Link Road currently employs 280 people with 50 in administration and the remaining 230 staff working over two shifts.

In planning documents submitted to the council the company said that the 1,791m2 expansion of the plant would create a further 60 jobs.

Planning

The proposed development includes a two story production and warehouse extension and a single storey extension to the office/staff welfare building.

The application also consists of retention permission for a piece of loading equipment and two outdoor storage areas.

Hilton Foods said that the “urgent need for this expansion arises from the increased orders the business has received in recent times, which has placed added pressure on this vital production facility”.

“A timely planning permission will ensure the business can create additional storage capacity for the Christmas rush in 2024 with added production capacity coming on line in 2025,” it said.

Planners in Louth County Council are due to make a decision on the application by mid-August.

Hilton Foods

Founded in 1994, Hilton Foods began by supplying packaged meat to supermarkets, primarily focusing on meeting the needs of major retailers.

Over the years, the company has expanded its operations, adding new facilities and technologies to enhance its production capabilities.

The company sources raw meat from approved suppliers which is then processed in the Drogheda facility, according to customer specifications.

Hilton Foods established Drogheda as “one of its key processing plants”, which the company said contributes “significantly to the local economy and employment”.

The plant has previously undergone expansion to increase its capacity and incorporate advanced processing techniques.