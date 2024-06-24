Judges from the UK and Ireland will take on the challenge of tapping out the winners from the best of British livestock, at this year’s Borderway Agri Expo in Carlisle on Friday, November 1, 2024, including William Smith from Co. Meath.

One of the UK’s premier livestock events, which is watched live online by thousands of people all over the world, Borderway Agri Expo attracts stiff competition for top honours from breeders and farmers who bring along their award-winning cattle and sheep.

Since the event’s inception in 2008, organisers Harrison & Hetherington have invited high calibre judges every year to make the almost impossible distinctions between excellent and outstanding.

Now in its 18th year, four internationally respected judges representing Scotland, England, Wales, and Ireland have accepted the invitation to judge at the expo.

Meath judge

William Smith will be travelling from Co. Meath to judge the cattle classes at Borderway; the Baby Beef Classes and Young Handlers will be judged by Scotland’s Craig Robertson. William Smith, Co. Meath

Representing England is Cumbrian-based Steven Wilson, who will lead the sheep judging with the Mule classes being judged by Welsh sheep farmer and breeder Brian Davies.

Harrison & Hetherington’s Agri Expo organiser, Laura Millar, explained the weight of responsibility the judges are taking on their shoulders at Agri Expo:

“This event has become one of the most important showcases for the best of British cattle and sheep in the annual calendar, and our classes take place under the scrutiny of expert breeders and farmers not only here at Borderway, but online across Europe and the USA, and as far away as Australia and New Zealand.

“It takes an exceptional judge to command the respect of an audience like that on such a big stage, and our four judges have the integrity, knowledge, and the authority to make decisions that everyone will accept.

“They have the highest of standards themselves, and that’s what they will be looking for in our show rings.”

A full-time farmer and breeder, William Smith founded the famous pedigree Millbrook Limousin herd that produced the mother of Wilodge Posh Spice, who set a world record sale price in 2021.

His judging credentials include the French National and Royal Welsh Limousin Shows among many others, but he has accepted the invitation to judge at Borderway as a “special” honour.

“I am very humbled to be asked to judge at Agri Expo. The quality of the stock is second to none and you get the very best cattle at Agri Expo of both show beef and presentation,” Smith said.

Borderway Agri Expo is considered by many as being one of the largest autumn livestock events in the UK agri industry, showcasing the best quality beef cattle and sheep, and the latest developments in farming practice, breeding, genetics, machinery, equipment, technology, environmental issues, livestock marketing and export opportunities.