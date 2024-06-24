A brand new limited podcast series on many of the pressing legal aspects of farming in Ireland will be released this week.

Produced by Agriland, ‘Law & the Land‘ is a four-part weekly podcast delving into issues which not only affect farmers themselves, but also farm families.

Agriland senior journalist, Aisling O’Brien will host the podcast with expert legal advice from Kerry-based solicitor, Deirdre Flynn.

Legal podcast

One of the most important elements of owning a farm or property is ensuring its legacy remains and that plans are put in place for when a farmer or landowner passes away.

In the first episode of Law & the Land which will be released on Agriland and all podcast platforms this Wednesday, June 26 at 4:00p.m, Aisling and Deirdre discuss the importance of creating a will. Solicitor, Deirdre Flynn

The solicitor outlines what steps to take in order to create a will, what happens if it needs to be changed along the way, or issues which may arise such as the will being contested.

The second episode which will be released the following Wednesday (July 3) focuses on rights of way and compulsory purchase orders (CPOs).

Deirdre and Aisling will discuss what a landowner should do if they have been notified of a CPO, what steps they need to take if someone has claimed a ‘right of way’ on your land and other issues which may arise.

The third instalment of the podcast will be available from Wednesday, July 10 and will provide information on succession and farm transfers.

Many farmers nowadays are finding may find it more challenging to find a family member who wants to take over the family farm and the podcast provides advice on how to ensure a smooth succession or farm transfer arrangement.

The final episode of Law & the Land focuses on divorce, separation and what it means for farm property and assets.

This episode will be available on Agriland and all podcast platforms on Wednesday, July 17.

The information in the podcast is intended as a general guide only. While every care is taken to ensure accuracy of information provided, Agriland and Deirdre Flynn do not accept responsibility for errors or omission howsoever arising. You should seek legal advice in relation to your particular circumstances at the earliest possible time.