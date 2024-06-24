An independent senator is calling on Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue to present scientific evidence for a proposed ban on training dogs with e-collars.

Senator Rónán Mullen also demanded that the results of a public consultation carried out by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) earlier this year be published.

Last month, Minister McConalogue announced his decision to introduce a ban on the use of electronic shock collars on dogs and cats, that are operated by hand-held remote controls.

The proposal does not relate to anti-bark collars, or collars linked to boundary fences, or remote fencing to control other animals.

The ban will not affect dog owners who are currently using shock collars, but protect puppies and dogs who have not previously had shock collars used on them.

The regulation will allow those currently using shock collars on their dogs to register with the department in order to continuing using the collars for the lifetime of that dog.

E-collars

Senator Mullen said that e-collars are used to deter dogs with high prey instincts from attacking sheep.

“Across the sea in Wales, where e-collars are banned, there has been a devastating increase in attacks on sheep with many more dogs being shot by farmers.

“If Ireland also bans the only scientifically proven way to make escaped dogs wary of sheep, then animals in Ireland will suffer the same result,” he claimed.

Senator Mullen has urged the chair of the Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture, Jackie Cahill, to invite Minister McConalogue before the committee to face questions about his plans.

“Rural Ireland expects the elected members of the Oireachtas to test the arguments for a ban.

“It is unacceptable that as yet unseen regulations have been announced before the results of the consultation are published,” he said.

“I would also like to test the minister’s recent claim that the government’s move comes on foot of months of ‘significant consultation’.

“We can’t judge the significance of any consultation until we see the published results of it,” Senator Mullen added.

Both the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) and the National Association of Regional Game Councils (NARGC) have also questioned the need for the ban.