A BSc Hons in agricultural science student at South East Technological University (SETU), Yvonne Leahy, has won an award for her product ‘The Calf Catcher’ at the Enterprise Ireland Student Entrepreneur Awards.

Her product addresses the challenges of managing and nurturing calves safely and efficiently.

Leahy, who studies at the Department of Land Sciences at SETU‘s Cork road campus received a merit award and a prize of €1,500 as a result of coming runner up in the competition.

Her business idea was developed as part of the rural entrepreneurship module in her degree, with mentorship from lecturer in agricultural marketing and rural entrepreneurship at the Department of Land Sciences, Rachel O’Dowd.

This year, Enterprise Ireland received over 1,000 entries from full-time third-level students across the country.

Leahy, who is from Tournafulla in Co. Limerick, was the only representative from her college among the 10 finalists at the award ceremony, held at University College Cork (UCC) earlier this month.

Head of the department, Eleanor Kent congratulated Leahy on her achievement.

“The Department of Land Sciences prides itself on encouraging entrepreneurial thinking and rural innovation within our student cohort, and Yvonne has been a wonderful ambassador for the university this year,” she said.

SETU

At the awards ceremony, chair of Enterprise Ireland, Michael Carey praised the quality of the entries: “The high calibre of applications in the final highlights the vibrant entrepreneurial spirit within Ireland’s third-level institutes nationwide.

“The innovative solutions these young entrepreneurs have developed are impressive, and I am encouraged by their pioneering spirit and determination to develop products and services with a positive impact on our society,” he said.

Manager of the LEO Support, Policy and Co-ordination Unit at Enterprise Ireland, Richard Murphy discussed the significance of the competition.

“For over 40 years, The Student Entrepreneur Awards has provided third-level students with an important opportunity to explore the feasibility of their business concepts and to receive guidance from experienced mentors to turn their business idea into reality.

“Developing the next generation of Irish entrepreneurs is a priority for us at Enterprise Ireland and the Local Enterprise Offices, and this competition marks a significant milestone for students who are pursuing their entrepreneurial ambitions with the guidance and support of their academic institutions,” he added.