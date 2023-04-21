The European Commission has proposed to revise existing market standards for a number of agri-food produce, which will see solar panels permitted in areas used for free-range egg production.

The commission said that this move will stimulate greater supply of energy from solar renewable sources.

The commission’s changes will apply not just to eggs but also fruit, vegetables, fruit juices, jams, and honey.

The revisions, the commission said, will help customers “make more informed choices for a healthier diet and contribute to preventing food waste”.

The proposal would see clearer, mandatory origin labelling for honey, nuts and dried fruits; ripened bananas; as well as trimmed, processed and cut fruit and vegetables.

The country or countries of origin will have to appear on the label, increasing transparency for customers.

The revisions will also address food waste and packaging waste.

As part of that, fruit and vegetables with external defects but that are still suitable for local or direct consumption, and that are sold locally and directly by producers, will be exempted from complying from market standards.

In a change to packaging regulations, products intended for donation may be exempted from some labelling requirements.

The text of the proposed new regulations for eggs, fruit and vegetables will be available for public feedback for one month.

After that, the proposal will be adopted and sent to the European Parliament and the Council of the EU for a scrutiny period of two months.

The EU’s market standards are designed to ensure that the quality of product remains high, that consumers are protected, and that standards are consistent within the EU market.

The standards also facilitate trade with third countries as they are consistent with existing standards at international level.

According to the commission, agricultural markets have evolved significantly over the last decade due to innovation, societal concerns, and consumer demands.

The commission said that the proposals it outlined today (Friday, April 21) will “ensure that marketing standards can contribute to the promotion and uptake of sustainable products, while addressing new needs of consumers and operators”.