This year, IAM Agricultural Machinery and Hardi are celebrating a 40-year partnership in Ireland, for it was in 1984 that the Kilkenny-based company joined forces with the Danish manufacturer.

To mark the occasion, IAM is holding a Hardi Crop Care Day on Wednesday July 3 in Newbridge Co. Kildare, where there will be the opportunity opportunity to learn of the latest spraying techniques and explore the most recent technology.

On the day, there will be industry-leading professionals giving advice on effective spraying techniques, as well as demonstrations of the Hardi’s newest spraying equipment and technology,

Also available on the day, will be interactive workshops in which guest are invited to participate in detailed workshops covering a range of topics from basic spraying techniques to advanced technological applications.

There will also be the opportunity to view the latest Hardi equipment in action and appreciate how these innovations can work for specific crops and their individual needs.

Book the Hardi open day

The team of experts will be available to give personalized advice for farmers who have particular crop care challenges.

IAM notes that this anniversary marks four decades of innovation, support, and commitment to advancing Irish agriculture in Newbridge Co. Kildare and ask that those intending to visit reserve their spot at the earliest opportunity. The Hardi range of self-propelled sprayers extend up to 5,100L in capacity and are powered by Deutz engines

Headquartered in Denmark Hardi has been building sprayers since 1957 and is represented in over 100 countries worldwide. it acquired by the French Exel Industries group in 2007.

Its products range from 1.8L hanheld sprayers for garden use up to 5,100L self-propelled machines, with a boom width of 44m.

The company has also pioneered the use of individual nozzle control to spray pesticides only where necessary and so reduce both costs and environmental impact.

