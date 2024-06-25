Northern customers continue to be strong contenders for prime cattle at marts in the Republic of Ireland and this coupled with strong demand from customers in the home market, is helping to drive on cattle trade prices achieved at marts.

Farmers had been slower to buy in store cattle in some places as grass was scarce however, growth rates are expected to kick on again this week, with reasonable moisture in the ground and the arrival of higher temperatures.

Factory prices are holding strong entering the final week of June and farmers who are selling cattle to the factory are getting out reasonably well.

Cattle trade at Cavan Mart

There was a relatively small showing of cattle at Cavan Mart on Friday, June 21, which is usual for the time of year.

Speaking to Agriland, Cavan mart manager David Reilly said: “There is big demand for all types of cattle and it seems they are very scarce in the market at the moment.”

Commenting on some of the prices achieved in the Friday sale, David said: “There was an 850kg Charolais heifer that sold for €2,560 and another 905kg in-calf Friesian cow sold as “correct in every way” that made €1,840.

Other prices from Cavan Mart included:

645kg Hereford heifer sold for €1,480;

540kg Angus heifer sold for €1,420;

605kg Limousin heifer sold for €1,740.

The mart manager said: “There is normally smaller sales at this time of the year and numbers tend to pick up then into late July or August.”

He noted that there was a full clearance of cattle at the Friday sale and said: “There was a batch of lovely Charolais-bred weanling bullocks weighing from 330-410kg that sold from €3.50-4.00/kg each.

Headford Mart

The number of cattle on offer are holding well for the time of year at Headford Mart in Co. Galway, with high clearance rates obtained on Saturday, June 22.

Large numbers of forward store bullocks and heifers are being sought at the mart for Northern and Midlands customers while continental weanling bulls and heifers are also being sought for export.

In the bullock sale, a 405kg Simmental bullock made €1,350 or €3.33kg while a 510kg Limousin bullock sold for €1,575 or €3.08/kg.

A 605kg Aubrac bullock sold for €1,830 or €3.02/kg for a Shrule farmer while a 670kg Charolais bullock sold for €2,000 or €2.98.kg.

In the weanling bull sale, a 420kg Limousin bull sold for €1,250 or €2.98/kg while a 380kg Charolais bull sold for €1,100 or €2.89/kg.

In the heifer sale, up to €2,390 or €3.30/kg was paid for a 725kg Charolais heifer. A 415 kg Angus heifer sold for €1,040 or €2.51/kg. A 380kg salers heifer sold for €1,130 or €2.97/kg.

In the cull cow sale, an 825kg Charolais cow sold for €1,960 or €2.38/kg while a 780kg Limousin cow sold for €1,900 or 2.45/kg for an Oughterard farmer.

In the sheep sale at Headford Mart, there was a 98% clearance with spring lambs peaking at €3.67/kg or €176/head for 48kg spring lambs.

Carnew Mart

There were over 650 head of cattle on offer at Carnew Mart in Co. Wicklow with cattle meeting “a very solid, steady trade” according to mart manager Eugene Clune.

Sample cow prices from Carnew Mart:

696kg Limousin cow sold for €2.93/kg or €2,040;

612kg Limousin cow sold for €2.78/kg or €1,700;

829kg Friesian cow sold for €2.45/kg or €2,030;

822kg Limousin cow sold for €2.55/kg or €2,100.

The mart manager commented that “with the shortage of grass, customers for longer term lighter cattle might be a little scarce.”

Heifer prices from Carnew Mart:

490kg Belgian Blue heifer sold for €3.24/kg or €1,590;

494kg Limousin heifer sold for €3.22/kg or €1,590;

455kg Limousin heifer sold for €3.05/kg or €1,390;

460kg Angus heifer sold for €2.74/kg or 1,260.

Bullock prices from Carnew Mart:

360kg Limousin bullock sold for €3.19/kg or €1,150;

334kg Limousin bullock sold for €2.97/kg or €992;

384kg Charolais bullock sold for €2.94/kg or €1,130.00

600kg Limousin bullock sold for €3.08/kg or €1,850;

660kg Charolais bullock sold for €3.08/kg or €2,030.

Clune said that: “Beef and forward cattle are still in huge demand by feedlots and specialist feeders while the northern customers are having a very positive effect on the top-end cattle.”