The Belgian Beltex Breeders Society of Ireland held its national show at the 2024 Athlone Agricultural show.

The judge on the day was TJ Gormley, who oversaw Co. Laois breeders Sean and Paul McCartney’s senior ram win the overall champion category.

Jimmy Burke’s ewe lamb was a close contender, earning the reserve champion title.

In the male category, Sean and Paul McCartney‘s senior ram, firstly secured the champion male title.

Ernevalley Hobnob bred by Ben and Eddie Lynch was also the sire to the 2024 champion ram lamb Beetles King Kong, capping off a great day for the Beetles flock of Paul and Sean.

Brian Mathew’s shearling ram was named reserve male. The female category saw Jimmy Burke’s ewe lamb winning champion female and Brian Mathews’s shearling ewe taking the reserve female spot.

Brian Mathews Quarrymount flock had a notable presence in the show, winning several categories including the shearling ram, shearling ewe, and the group of three.

Additionally, his efforts were recognized with the reserve champion male and reserve champion female titles. Aeron James earned recognition with the group of two award.

Cavan’s Ben Lynch, claimed the red rosette in the senior ewe class with his impressive ewe Artnagullian Ginger Spice.

Michael Finan was awarded young stock person, and Emily Hogan won young handler, highlighting the promising future of Beltex sheep breeding.

Joshua Keys, from Co. Fermanagh was the lucky winner and selected John Mahers’ Ballinakill Kitkat, a ewe lamb sired by Rockdale Head over Heels. Kitkats mother is Ballinakill Hottie who was first prize hogget ewe at Tullamore show last year.

Belgian Beltex national show results

: Sean and Paul McCartney, aged ram; Reserve champion: Jimmy Burke, ewe lamb.

Champion and reserve champion by category:

Champion male: Sean and Paul McCartney, aged ram;

Reserve male: Brian Mathew, shearling ram.

Champion female: Jimmy Burke, ewe lamb;

Reserve female: Brian Mathews, shearling ewe.

Aged ram: Sean and Paul McCartney;

Shearling ram: Brian Mathews;

Ram lamb: Sean and Paul McCartney.

Aged ewe: Ben Lynch;

Shearling ewe: Brian Mathews;

Ewe lamb: Jimmy Burke.

Group of three: Brian Mathews;

Group of two: Aeron James.

Young Handlers