The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has now approved over 72% of applications made under tranche 2 of the new Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS 3).

According to the latest data published by the department, 6,584 out of 9,110 applications have now been cleared by officials.

A further 575 applications were approved in the past two weeks.

1,844 applications are still deemed as being “in progress”, 476 have been rejected and 206 were withdrawn by applicants.

The following table provides a breakdown of the current status of tranche 2 applications under the 10 TAMS 3 schemes:

TAMS 3 schemeApplicationsRejectedWithdrawnIn progressApproved
Animal Welfare Nutrient Storage Scheme2,200117564671,560
Dairy Equipment Scheme21718730162
Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme3,113211565382,308
Low Emission Slurry Spreading756111593637
Organic Capital Investment Scheme634181275529
Pig & Poultry Investment Scheme4610738
Solar Capital Investment Scheme7382713390308
Tillage Capital Investment Scheme44427157395
Women Farmer Capital Investment Scheme4382614106292
Young Farmer Capital Investment Scheme5242018131355
Total9,1104762061,8446,584
TAMS 3 tranche 2 applications. Source: DAFM

The department data also provided an update on the status of tranche 1 applications made under TAMS with 250 applications still “in progress”.

Since last December, 7,136 out of 8,203 tranche 1 applications have been approved, 641 were rejected and 176 withdrawn by farmers.

The latest data from the department shows that €1.5 million has been paid out to farmers under the new TAMS 3 during the past fortnight.

Over €196,000 has been issued to farmers under the previous scheme (TAMS 2) during the same period.

