The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has now approved over 72% of applications made under tranche 2 of the new Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS 3).

According to the latest data published by the department, 6,584 out of 9,110 applications have now been cleared by officials.

A further 575 applications were approved in the past two weeks.

1,844 applications are still deemed as being “in progress”, 476 have been rejected and 206 were withdrawn by applicants.

The following table provides a breakdown of the current status of tranche 2 applications under the 10 TAMS 3 schemes: TAMS 3 scheme Applications Rejected Withdrawn In progress Approved Animal Welfare Nutrient Storage Scheme 2,200 117 56 467 1,560 Dairy Equipment Scheme 217 18 7 30 162 Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme 3,113 211 56 538 2,308 Low Emission Slurry Spreading 756 11 15 93 637 Organic Capital Investment Scheme 634 18 12 75 529 Pig & Poultry Investment Scheme 46 1 0 7 38 Solar Capital Investment Scheme 738 27 13 390 308 Tillage Capital Investment Scheme 444 27 15 7 395 Women Farmer Capital Investment Scheme 438 26 14 106 292 Young Farmer Capital Investment Scheme 524 20 18 131 355 Total 9,110 476 206 1,844 6,584 TAMS 3 tranche 2 applications. Source: DAFM

The department data also provided an update on the status of tranche 1 applications made under TAMS with 250 applications still “in progress”.

Since last December, 7,136 out of 8,203 tranche 1 applications have been approved, 641 were rejected and 176 withdrawn by farmers.

The latest data from the department shows that €1.5 million has been paid out to farmers under the new TAMS 3 during the past fortnight.

Over €196,000 has been issued to farmers under the previous scheme (TAMS 2) during the same period.