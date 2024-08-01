Independent Ireland MEP, Ciaran Mullooly, has criticised the proposal by the European Commission to reduce the Promotion Budget and 2025 Annual Works Programme for agricultural produce by 50%.

“This proposal must be rejected and when [European] council representatives meet in September there must be unanimous opposition to it,” Mullooly said.

“This proposal is not in line with the commission’s commitment to support EU family farmers. These farmers are the backbones of rural communities and depend greatly on this co-funding from the EU to see their produce promoted internationally.”

Mullooly highlighted that on July 18, the then commission presidential candidate, Ursula von der Leyen, in her pre-election address to the incoming European Parliament vowed to ensure farmers receive a fair income if she was re-elected as president of the European Commission.

“As we know, Ms. von der Leyen was re-elected as president of the commission, albeit without my support, and straight out of the traps we have a proposed cut,” Mulloolly continued.

“It beggars belief that this deviation is in keeping with her vow to ensure farmers receive a fair income.”

Agricultural produce promotion

The Midlands North West MEP has confirmed that he will be proposing an amendment to the commission’s proposal at the next European Parliament Agriculture Committee meeting and will be seeking support from other MEPs on the AGRI Committee. Ciaran Mullooly and Michael Fitzmaurice at Lough Funshinagh, Co. Roscommon

“We can not allow the commission to make any reduction in the budget for promoting and supporting EU agricultural products,” he added.

“The present programmes have been used successfully by Bord Bia, in conjunction with other EU countries’ food marketing boards, and a proposed cut of 50% is simply unacceptable at a time when farmers are on their knees.”

According to Mullooly, the Irish Famers’ Association (IFA) has confirmed that the EU budget in 2024 is approximately €186 million and will be fully utilised.

The MEP said that the proposed cut “must be opposed” adding that he would be corresponding with his party colleagues, Michael Fitzmaurice TD and Michael Collins TD, advising them of the proposed changes and informing them of his plan to make amendments at a European level.

Mullooly explained that both Deputy Collins and Deputy Fitzmaurice sit on the Oireachtas Agriculture Committee and have highlighted the issue of EU trends favouring importing lower quality produce such as Brazilian beef from outside the EU at a national level for some time now.