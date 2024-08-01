Aurivo Co-operative has raised a total of €40,000 for the Alzheimer Society of Ireland (ASI) as part of its charity of the year partnership programme.

The ASI provides dementia-specific services and supports in communities across Ireland, advocating for those living with dementia, and their families and carers.

Aurivo employees volunteered throughout the year to raise €20,000 for the charity, which was in turn matched by Aurivo resulting in a €40,000 donation to the charity.

Aurivo

Over the past year, Aurivo employees took part in numerous fundraising activities to raise much needed funds and support for the charity.

These activities included the Aurivo Killygordon 5k race, Aurivo’s annual golf tournament, an ASI memory walk, while a team of employees also completed The Sligo Camino.

Charity donation boxes were placed across Aurivo’s network of Homeland stores providing customers with an opportunity to make a contribution to the ASI’s work.

Members of the ASI visited Aurivo sites and Homeland stores, to host awareness talks, providing key information and advice to staff and customers on its services.

Charity

Donal Tierney, chief executive at Aurivo Co-operative thanked employees for donating their time and effort to the worthy cause.

“The Charity of the Year Partnership Programme remains one of the most important initiatives in Aurivo’s calendar year and is a testament to the wonderful work achieved by everyone at Aurivo.

“I would like to show my appreciation to the ASI who have been outstanding partners in the last year and have provided advice, support, and education to our staff and customers.

“The Charity of the Year Partnership Programme has been a continuous success and I look forward to seeing what we achieve for next year’s organisation,” he said.

Mairead Dillon, head of fundraising at the Alzheimer Society of Ireland, also paid tribute to the co-op employees for their dedication.

“The funds they have raised will have a significant impact on the work of our charity in providing essential dementia services to those in need.

“We relay heavily on donations to continue our work, and as such, we are so grateful to Aurivo and its wonderful staff,” she said.

The Aurivo Charity of the Year Partnership Programme was launched in 2007 to raise funds for charity organisations across Ireland and to provide support in keeping essential services afloat.

To date, the programme has raised a total of €620,000, supporting causes such as Make a Wish, Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind, and the Irish Wheelchair Association.



