A producer of duck eggs has recalled batches of duck eggs due to the possible presence of salmonella.

Slaney Farm issued the recall of all pack sizes of all batches with best before dates of, or before, August 21.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) issued a public notice of the recall.

Point-of-sale notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batches.

The FSAI has requested retailers – including market stalls and online retailers – to remove the implicated batches from sale and display recall notices at point-of-sale.

Caterers, restaurants and cafes are requested to cease using the implicated batches immediately.

Wholesalers are requested to withdraw and recall the implicated batches from their customers and instruct them to display recall notices at point-of-sale.

Wholesalers must notify their inspector of any onward distribution of the implicated batches.

Consumers are being advised not to eat the implicated batches.

People infected with salmonella typically develop symptoms between 12 and 36 hours after infection, but this can range between 6 and 72 hours.

The most common symptom is diarrhoea, which can sometimes be bloody. Other symptoms may include fever, headache and abdominal craps.

The illness usually lasts four to seven days. Diarrhoea can occasionally be severe enough to require hospital admission. The elderly, infants, and those with impaired immune symptoms are more likely to have a severe illness.

Warning on cooking duck eggs

Earlier this week, the FSAI issued a warning on cooking duck eggs, as it continues to investigate an outbreak of illness involving five people infected with salmonella within the last 12 months.

The FSAI and the National Health Protection Office of the Health Service Executive (HSE) are investigating the cases that are linked to the consumption of duck eggs.

Producers are responsible for ensuring the safety of food placed on the market, however from time-to-time, salmonella occurs in duck eggs, according to the FSAI.

The FSAI advises consumers to only eat the eggs when they have been thoroughly cooked and to only use raw duck eggs in dishes that will be cooked thoroughly before eating.