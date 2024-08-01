

Sinn Féin spokesperson on agriculture and rural development Martin Kenny has said that there is a “glaring omission” in the final version of the All-Island Strategic Rail Review.

The review, which was published yesterday (Wednesday, July 31) outlined a range of recommendations for improving rail connectivity in rural areas.

The final version follows the completion of a period of public consultation on the original draft review, which was published last year.

The new version contains the same list of recommendations for rural and regional connectivity, including the reopening of the western rail corridor between Claremorris and Athenry.

The review – which was jointly developed by the Department of Transport and Northern Ireland’s Department of Infrastructure – considered options to connect as many towns with populations over 10,000 to the rail network as possible.

Rail review

Deputy Kenny welcomed the publication of what he said was a “long-awaited report”.

“This comprehensive report is exceptionally important for regional connectivity across the island as a whole.

“Partition has an ongoing effect on border counties – particularly border regions – and in that regard the collaboration seen during this report must continue to secure the growth of all 32 counties,” he said. Sinn Féin TD Martin Kenny Source: Sinn Féin

However, the Sligo-Leitrim TD has called on Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan to rethink his exclusion of the Claremorris to Collooney rail route from the plan.

“Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan has made a glaring omission from this report by excluding the Claremorris to Collooney route as part of the Western Rail Corridor.

“This section of the Western Rail Corridor is vital for encouraging the growth of tourism, rural development, and connectivity in the northwest.

“Given the long-standing campaign by local campaigners, the West on Track group, and public representatives, I am disappointed to see the exclusion of this part of the route once again,” he said.

“For decades, the northwest has suffered for the lack of vision by a Dublin-centric government.

“Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil continually ignore the regional imbalance in the northwest, and have once again failed to correct that imbalance with this report,” Kenny added.