Pharmaceutical company, Chanelle Pharma, which is headquartered in Co. Galway, has today (Thursday, August 1) announced the appointment of Angelo Gatto as its new chief executive officer (CEO).

Gatto has 25 years of international experience in the pharmaceuticals sector.

He has held operational, commercial and management roles at Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Aenova Group, and most recently, Adragos Pharma.

In February, Chanelle Pharma was sold by its founder Michael H Burke to European private equity firm, Exponent.

Gatto played a key role on Exponent’s advisory team at the time of its investment in Chanelle and now joins the business with immediate effect to lead the next phase of its growth.

Chanelle Pharma CEO

Chair of Chanelle Pharma, Carsten Hellmann said that the appointment of Angelo Gatto followed a global search for the company’s new CEO.

“Angelo brings relevant experience in all our business areas, and has demonstrated remarkable excellence throughout his entire career.

“I am confident in his ability to lead Chanelle Pharma through this exciting next chapter,” he said.

Commenting on his appointment, Angelo Gatto said:

“Chanelle Pharma has built an incredible brand with strong foundations and a unique positioning for ‘one-health’ which focuses on both human and animal health.

“I look forward to working closely with our team, leveraging strong capabilities to foster our emerging product pipeline.”

Chanelle Pharma is Ireland’s largest manufacturer of generic pharmaceuticals for human and animal health.

The company, which has its headquarters in Loughrea, now employs more than 700 people in Ireland, the UK, Portugal and Jordan across four manufacturing and five research and development (R&D) facilities.

Its global supply chain and distribution network exports to over 80 countries.