The Emergency Medical Response charity, CRITICAL, is urging people to slow down and avoid distractions when taking to the roads this Bank Holiday weekend.

It comes as CRITICAL, which has volunteer groups across the country, reveals that responders have been tasked to 270 road traffic collisions in 14 months.

These range from collisions between cars, cars and pedestrians and cars and e-scooters.

CRITICAL is Ireland’s Volunteer Emergency Medical Response charity and its mission is to save lives through a network of volunteer emergency medical responders.

They are tasked by the National Ambulance Service to respond to emergency 999 calls in their local area. As they are living or working close by, volunteers can get to a patient quickly to provide medical care while an ambulance is on the way.

Dr. Mark Ruddy, who previously worked as a flying doctor in Australia, is a GP in south Wicklow and has been responding for CRITICAL since September 2022.

He says CRITICAL volunteers see speed and distraction as the main causes of road crashes and he is urging people to be cautious on the roads across the busy August Bank Holiday weekend.

“You might be the best and safest driver on the road, however you can’t account for others. Slowing down and not being distracted allows you to react to the mistakes of others,” he said.

“While motorways are relatively safe, the majority of fatal accidents seem to be occurring on backroads or single lane national roads.

“Vulnerable road users such as motorcyclists and cyclists are making up a disproportionately high number of injuries.”

Impact for motorists and families

CRITICAL responders receive extensive training but Dr. Ruddy says the impact of a road traffic collision can be tough on everyone involved.

“The suddenness of a road traffic collision is what affects me. People are doing normal things, living their life and things can change dramatically in an instance,” he continued.

“We know that advanced level care as soon as possible can improve outcomes and reduce mortality and significant disability and that is what we strive for. Young people make up the highest proportion of road deaths which is very sad.”

David Tighe, CEO of CRITICAL explains why a rapid response is so important: “The first 60 minutes after the onset of serious illness or trauma is known as ‘The Golden Hour’ because this time is crucial to a patient’s chances of survival.

“A rapid emergency response can mean the difference between life and death, and is also vital in protecting the patient’s quality of life and recovery from a sudden illness or trauma.”

Emergency response charity

CRITICAL Volunteers respond to 999/112 calls for patients who suffer from serious medical issues like cardiac arrest, stroke, choking, and seizures, or serious traumas like road, farming, school and workplace accidents, and falls.

CRITICAL has doctors in Donegal, Mayo, Kerry, Cork, Waterford Wicklow and Dublin. There are CFR groups in Cork, Limerick, Tipperary and Dublin.

Areas covered by off-duty responders are Laois, Meath, Cavan, Galway, Kerry, Cork, Waterford, Wexford, Donegal, Sligo, Mayo and Limerick.

Dr. Mark Ruddy owns a GP practice in Arklow, Co. Wicklow. He works one day a week with Dublin Fire Brigade and flies several shifts a month with the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.

Previously, he has worked with Essex and Herts air ambulance in the UK, Lifeflight at the Royal Flying Doctor service in Australia. He was also a ski patrol doctor in New Zealand and cruise ship doctor in Australia.