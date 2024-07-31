Uisce Éireann has issued a “do not consume” water notice for all customers on the Ballyogarty public water supply scheme in Co. Waterford with immediate effect, due to the an exceedance of arsenic in the supply.

Following consultation with the Health Service Executive (HSE), the notice was issued to protect the health of customers on the supply.

The areas impacted include: Ballyogarty, Graigueshoneen, Cooltubrid East and areas of Kilmacthomas including Union Road, Hillside Crescent, Hillside Close and Cruachán View. Map of impacted areas. Image source: Uisce Éireann

Uisce Éireann drinking water compliance and operational experts are working to resolve this situation as soon as possible.

In the meantime, alternative water supplies in the form of a bulk tanker have been arranged and are in place at Kilmacthomas GAA Club. The alternative water supply is replenished on a daily basis.

Customers are reminded to use their own containers when taking water from the tanker and to boil water before consumption as a precautionary measure.

Uisce Éireann’s Maura Phelan said: “Uisce Éireann is aware of the impact a do not consume notice has on the community and would like to reassure impacted customers we are working to lift the notice as quickly and as safely as possible.

“We would ask customers who have concerns to contact our customer care team on 1800 278 278.”

Uisce Éireann reminded the public that a “do not consume” notice does not follow the same guidelines as a “boil notice”.

The water in the area should not be used for the following:

Drinking;

Drinks made with water;

Food preparation, washing or cooking of food;

Brushing of teeth;

Making of ice.

Boiling the water is not a suitable measure to make the water safe to consume.

The water can be used for personal hygiene, bathing, flushing toilets, laundry and washing of utensils.