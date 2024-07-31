The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) is responsible for overseeing the control and the prevention of the spread of certain weeds under the Noxious Weeds Act, 1936.

Under this act, it is an offence for landowners and occupiers of land not to prevent the spread of certain weeds (including ragwort).

There have been 134 reported cases made to the DAFM since 2019, but no prosecutions have been taken under the act in recent years.

The DAFM issue ‘Notices to Destroy’ letters to landowners/occupiers of land in all instances where it becomes aware of the presence of noxious weeds, either as a result of inspections or as a result of reports made by the public.

The owner of lands on which these weeds are present and not being controlled is subject to the provisions of the act, including a fine on conviction.

The owner, occupier, user or managers of lands on which these weeds are present and not being controlled are subject to the provisions of the act, including a fine of up to €1,000 on conviction.

According to Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, in the 10 year period 2014-2023 there were 198 complaints relating to noxious weeds and 56% of these complaints related to agricultural land.

However, farmers and other landowners are obliged to keep their lands free from noxious weeds under cross-compliance measures (GAEC [Good Agricultural and Environmental Condition] 8) set down for farming practices.

Failure to do so can result in the application of a reduction of payment entitlements.

The DAFM also continues to engage with all county councils, local authorities and the national roads authority to ensure a consistent programme of treatment and disposal of such weeds on an ongoing basis including reminding these organisations of their obligations under the legislation.

It is an offence for the owner/occupier of lands not to prevent the growth and spread of the following noxious weeds:

Ragwort (Jacobaea vulgaris);

Thistle;

Dock;

Common barberry;

Male wild hop plant;

Wild oat.

Persons wishing to report a location at which noxious weeds (ragwort, thistle, dock, common barberry, male wild hop plant and wild oat) are present can do so by completing a report form to the DAFM.