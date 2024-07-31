Proper calibration maximises the benefits of applying fertiliser and can also minimise “the risks of over or under application”, according to latest advice published by Teagasc.

It has recommended that this involves adjusting the spreader settings to “achieve accurate application rates and uniform coverage”.

In a new video released by Teagasc, machinery specialist, Francis Quigley, highlights that the all-important starting point is to ensure the proper attachment of the spreader to the tractor.

“One of the first things we are looking for is the spreader being level across the back of the tractor, in other words that it’s not lying to one side or the other.

“This will ensure an even spread of fertiliser across the working width of the machine.

“The next task is that of ensuring the spreader is stable and that it will not sway from side to side in the field. It is also important to check that the discs of the spreader are moving freely,” Quigley said.

He also warned that it is important to check that the bearings are in full working order. In addition, the vanes would want to be free so that they can be easily adjusted again.

“Other settings to be looked at include the headland control. This must be functioning correctly – it can be controlled form inside the cab.

“It’s important to ensure that the control comes all the way down into the full flow of the fertiliser,” he detailed.

Fertiliser

According to Quigley, when it comes to the inside of the machine, the priority is to ensure that the agitator is working properly.

“The role of the agitator is to ensure that an even flow of fertiliser is delivered to the discs at all times.

“Different fertilisers will flow out of the spreader at different rates.

“Even the same fertiliser, if stored under different conditions will flow at differing rates,” he added.

The machinery specialist said that in order to deal with this a calibration check should include the removal of one disc from the spreader and an adaptor can then be inserted in its place.

Quigley outlined that this ensures that fertiliser coming from the machine, once the tractor is started, will flow directly bucket.

As a result after a prescribed period of time (usually 30 seconds), the amount of fertiliser captured by the bucket can be weighed and figures can then be generated which are correlated to information contained on calibration apps that are available from all fertiliser spreader manufacturers.

“If the results are different, then it’s case of adjusting the regulator setting on the machine,” Quigley added.

He also said that once the fertiliser spreader has been calibrated and the settings modified, it is is important to ensure a number of additional criteria are met, once the machine is in the field.

The first of these is the height of the spreader, relative to the crop and the recommended figure, Quigley highlights in the video is 75cm.

He said: “It’s also important for the tractor to be operating at the correct speed and that the appropriate spread widths are being obtained.

“This may mean marking the field out with cones or using a GPS system.

“The set up and calibration of fertiliser spreaders is very important to ensure even distribution of fertilisers when spreading.”

Source: Teagasc

Another key point highlighted by Teagasc is that regular maintenance, including cleaning, lubrication, and inspection of components, is essential to ensure proper functionality.

It has warned that worn vanes, in particular, can significantly impact the spread pattern and distribution uniformity.

By replacing worn vanes promptly, farmers can maintain consistent application rates and optimise fertiliser efficiency, Teagasc has detailed.

Headland control mechanisms

Its latest advice also sets out that to mitigate the risk of over-application and to reduce environmental impact, farmers can utilise headland control mechanisms.

These systems allow operators to adjust the spread pattern when spreading at the field’s edges, preventing excess application in headland areas.

By minimising overlap and reducing wastage, headland control mechanisms not only conserve resources but also help protect nearby hedgerows and watercourses from pollution.

According to Teagasc this proactive approach to precision farming promotes sustainable agricultural practices while enhancing crop productivity and environmental stewardship.