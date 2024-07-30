Gardaí have confirmed that two men died following a helicopter crash on the site of a piggery in Joristown, Co. Westmeath, earlier today (Tuesday, July 30).

The two men who had been on board the single-engine helicopter were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Gardaí they are now “liaising with the family of one male, Irish national” aged in his 40s.

But added: “An Garda Síochána continue to establish contact with the next of kin of the second male (40s) who is understood to be from Eastern Europe, and may request the assistance of Interpol”.

Gardaí also confirmed that both bodies have been removed from the scene to Regional Hospital Mullingar where post mortems will take place. The local coroner has been notified.

Gardaí

Gardaí and emergency services had earlier today around 3:30pm responded to what they described as “a report of a serious incident involving a helicopter at a rural farm near Killucan, Co. Westmeath”.

The Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU), which is the authority that investigates air accidents in Ireland, also said that it had deployed a team of inspectors to the accident involving a single-engine helicopter near Killucan, Co. Westmeath.

The AAIU has now left the scene of the helicopter accident but indicated that it “will return in the morning to continue the recovery process to our wreckage examination facility at Gormanstown Co. Meath”.

According to Gardaí the AAIU is now the lead agency investigating this accident.

They added: “The scene will remain persevered overnight to allow for this investigation to take place.

“An Garda Síochána will assist the AAIU by providing any technical and, or forensic services which may be required in the course of their investigation”.

Crash

Earlier this evening the Taoiseach, Simon Harris, paid tribute to the emergency services who attended the scene of the crash. Thinking of all those involved in the Westmeath helicopter crash. This is a live operation and I am being kept briefed.



My thoughts & gratitude are also with all the emergency services working to help at this time— Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) July 30, 2024

Local political representatives told Agriland that there a sense of “shock” in the community following the helicopter crash.

The Fianna Fáil, Longford-Westmeath TD, Robert Troy, said the thoughts of people living the locality were “with the people on the helicopter and their families” and the emergency crews.

Westmeath County Councillor, Denis Leonard, also said: “We’re all shocked and saddened by the incident, especially after all the carnage on the roads last weekend.

“The midlands were hurt quite badly in the last few days and our thoughts and prayers go out to those on the helicopter and their families”.

Additional reporting by Louise Hickey



