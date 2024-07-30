A local community is “in shock” following a helicopter crash on the site of a piggery in Joristown, Co. Westmeath, where Gardaí and emergency services remain this evening (Tuesday, July 30), according to a Longford-Westmeath TD.

Fianna Fáil TD, Robert Troy, told Agriland that there is “a sense of shock in the locality”.

“Our thoughts are with the people on the helicopter and their families who will receive the devastating news, and we’re also thinking of the emergency crews that are attending to the scene this evening,” he added.

Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of the incident involving the helicopter which occurred at approximately 3:30pm, near Killucan, which is close to Raharney GAA Club in Co. Westmeath.

The Taoiseach, Simon Harris, has paid tribute to the emergency services who attended the scene of the crash.



My thoughts & gratitude are also with all the emergency services working to help at this time— Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) July 30, 2024

Gardaí have not confirmed how many people were on board the helicopter and said it is currently a “live and ongoing operation”.

However it is feared that there are fatalities as a result of the crash.

The Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU), which is the authority that investigates air accidents in Ireland, said it had been notified of an accident involving a single-engine helicopter near Killucan Co. Westmeath.

“The AAIU is deploying a team of inspectors at this time. Further updates will be provided when available,” it stated.

Westmeath County Councillor, Denis Leonard, also confirmed details of the incident to Agriland and shared the sense of sadness in his local community this evening.

Cllr Leonard said: “A helicopter was travelling over the Raharney, Kilucan area, an area called Joristown, beside Raharney hurling pitch, when it came down into a farm building, a piggery.

“We’re all shocked and saddened by the incident, especially after all the carnage on the roads last weekend.

“The midlands were hurt quite badly in the last few days and our thoughts and prayer go out to those on the helicopter and their families”.