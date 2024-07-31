The organisers of the Tullamore Show have confirmed that they have secured “the largest ever” number of entries for the 2024 show.

It is estimated that there will be more than 5,000 entries in hundreds of competitions and classes at this year’s show which will take place on Sunday, August 11.

One of the largest one day shows in the country, it is expected to attract over 60,000 visitors and see intense competition for this year’s prize fund totaling €175,000.

The organisers of Tullamore Show said that the Sustainable Livestock Village will return for the second year in a row.

According to Michael Dolan, Tullamore Show Livestock chair, the purpose of the village will be to “showcase the progress our farmers are making and to provide them with the tools and knowledge needed to further enhance their sustainability efforts”.

Dolan added: “This year, we’ve added a new feature – the Speakers’ Corner, which will offer farmers an opportunity to engage with other farmers to discuss key issues facing our industry.”

The Sustainable Livestock Village will be officially opened by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and Marine, Charlie McConalogue, on Sunday, August 11 and will focus on “practical solutions for farmers”.

Tullamore Show

According to organisers the Sustainable Livestock Village will also host discussions on key current issues such as water quality, carbon footprint reduction, earlier finishing, sustainability planning, and enhancing nature.

Speakers will include two of the winners from last year’s sustainable farmer awards, held at the Tullamore Show including suckler farmer, Vincent Keane from Kinvara, Co. Galway, and beef finisher, Samuel Hill from Shercock, Co. Cavan.

Farm safety is also going to be a major theme of Tullamore Show 2024 and the Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine with special responsibility farm safety, Martin Heydon, will launch a Farm Safety Live event at the show.

Organized by FRS Training, the Health and Safety Authority (HSA), and FBD Insurance in collaboration with the Tullamore Show, there will be a number of interactive farm safety demonstrations to raise awareness and provide practical safety tips.

Dr. Adrienne Duff, assistant chief executive officer of HSA said: “The unsafe use of farm vehicles and machinery is a leading cause in many farm fatalities.

“Our demonstration area at Farm Safety Live will focus on vehicle safety, stressing the importance of maintaining good driving techniques and keeping vulnerable individuals away from active work zones.

“Together, we can enhance farm safety and protect our loved ones.”