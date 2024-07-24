The Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI) has seen an increase in submissions of carcasses in the last month exposed to ragwort.

Lauren McFarland, a veterinary research officer at the AFBI in Northern Ireland (NI) has said that with livestock now grazing, it is important to be aware of the risks from plant poisoning.

The most recent cases submitted to AFBI were from outbreak situations with multiple deaths affecting bovines around 12 to 18 months.

These cases are unusual, McFarland explained, due to the season of presentation, with cases mostly seen in the autumn when there is poor grass availability.

Also, clinical signs are mainly seen in older animals as it usually takes weeks to months of ingestion and has been reported to take up to 18 months for clinical signs to be seen.

Ragwort is a tall plant with a flat top containing a cluster of yellow daisy-like flowers, mainly seen growing between June to October. Source: AFBI

It favours light, free draining ground with thin vegetation for growth and when it flowers it can produce up to 60,000 seeds for dispersal.

Disease to livestock is caused by the pyrrolizidine alkaloid that is produced by ragwort which causes liver damage.

Two disease processes can occur with ingestion: an acute disease with large volume ingestion causing rapid death and acute liver damage.

However, the acute disease is rare due to the unpalatability of ragwort. The chronic disease with lower repeated ingestion is more common with signs occurring weeks to months after exposure.

Clinical signs include diarrhoea with tenesmus, jaundice, weight loss and ascites. Severe liver damage can cause a buildup of ammonia leading to hepatic encephalopathy with signs of head pressing and weakness occurring prior to death.

Generally, most animals don’t like the taste of the fresh plant so most exposure occurs via ragwort which has been ensiled or made into hay, which makes it more palatable due to the release of sugar.

However, animals that are on sparse grass or in fields with a high stocking density may have no option but to eat the plant. Source: AFBI

There is no treatment available for ragwort poisoning, but McFarland advises that all animals should be moved to clean fields or fed fodder which hasn’t been contaminated with ragwort.

Prevention of toxicity includes limiting exposure to ragwort by avoiding grazing affected fields, particularly if poor grass growth.

Ragwort is included in the noxious weeds order of 1977 in NI which places an onus on landowners to remove ragwort if it is a risk to agricultural ground.

Removal of the ragwort plant is advised by pulling, cutting before flowering, ploughing of heavily contaminated pasture or judicious herbicide use.

When using herbicides animals must be removed from the field until ragwort is fully rotted, which can take up to six weeks, as it is more palatable after spraying, McFarland explained.

All removed plants should be disposed of carefully to avoid the dispersal of seeds. It is important to remember that the production of hay or ensiling makes ragwort more palatable, hence care should be taken to remove any ragwort from fields used for fodder.

Promoting a dense and competitive pasture sward will also hinder its growth and McFarland said farmers should check fields regularly for toxic plants growing in hedgerows or within the field.