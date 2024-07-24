Bord Bia is inviting the Irish organic sector to submit their entries for the National Organic Awards, which will be held later this year.

The awards, held every two years in association with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), celebrate the achievements of Irish organic food and drink producers.

The event aims to recognise developments within the organic sector across seven key categories, judged by a panel of experts.

Organic Awards

This year, there is a new special award focused on recognising an individual who is leading by example for the Irish organic sector.

The winner, who can be nominated by others in the sector, will be crowned the Irish Organic Sector Champion 2024.

The judging criteria will focus on the background of projects and initiatives the nominee is delivering for the sector, why it is important to the sector and the impact these activities are delivering.

The full list of categories in the 2024 National Organic Awards is as follows:

Best Irish Organic Product;

Best Irish Organic Private Label Product;

Best Irish Organic Export Product;

Best New and Innovative Irish Organic Product;

Direct to Consumer Excellence;

Business in the Community;

Irish Organic Champion 2024.

Winners of the 2024 Organic awards will get a one to one session with the Bord Bia Client Capability team who will help develop a bespoke package of supports to meet individual company needs up to the value of €5,000.

There will be a separate prize for the Irish Organic Sector Champion Award 2024.

Bord Bia has advised that entries must be submitted by the closing date of Monday, August 12, 2024.

Judging of the shortlisted entries will coincide with the National Organic Food Fair in Merrion Square on August 31.

The 2024 National Organic Awards will take then place on Thursday, October 17 in the Bord Bia Global Hub in Dublin.