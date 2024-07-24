Co. Cork woman, Miriam Santry (55) has been banned from keeping animals for life, and ordered to surrender any animals in her possession to the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA).

Santry also received a fine from Judge Philip O’Leary of Bandon District Court of €250.

ISPCA inspector, Caroline Faherty said that from September 2022, she was investigating reports regarding several dogs and puppies kept at two separate properties – one in Belgooly and another in Kinsale, Co. Cork.

Following an inspection by An Garda Síochána in December 2022 on both properties, a total of 13 dogs and puppies were found at the Kinsale property being kept in what the ISCPA described as “horrendous conditions”. Image source: ISCPA

Eight dogs were in one crate, which was only suitable to hold two adult dogs at the most, according to the ISPCA.

The dogs did not have access to food or water, and there was urine and faeces all over the floors and crates.

Inspector Faherty said: “The windows of the house were blacked out, and the room had a strong smell of urine with faeces all over the floor”. Image source: ISPCA

A further three dogs were discovered, also belonging to Santry, in similar conditions at the Belgooly address.

Veterinary examinations conducted after their seizure identified multiple health issues including malnourishment, badly matted coats, overgrown nails, ear and ear infections, alopecia, urine scalding, and cherry eye.

Several of the dogs required extensive dental treatments and some of the dogs had heart murmurs.

At the time of the inspection in 2022, the defendant was offered the opportunity to surrender the dogs into ISPCA care but refused.

The dogs were then detained for 19 months pending the outcome of the most recent court hearing.

Inspector Faherty said: “The defendant had numerous opportunities to engage with the ISPCA, but she chose to ignore all attempts to make contact.”

“The conditions in which these dogs were kept in was totally unacceptable, and the most basic requirements of animal care was not provided, leading to serious animal welfare issues. Image source: ISPCA

“Unfortunately, because these little dogs had to be seized, they had to remain in a kennel environment until the outcome of the court case.

“We are delighted that they can now go to their forever homes, where they will be well loved and cared for,” Faherty said.

The ISPCA has called for continuous support through donations to continue its monitoring and rescue services.