With over 2,100 sheep on offer, the most recent sale at Carnew Mart in Co. Wicklow saw improved prices for lambs and cast ewes.

The sale on Thursday, July 18 was reported as “a good selling trade with improved lamb prices” of €2-3/head.

Hogget lambs made a top price of €174 and there was a “super demand” for cast ewes with a top of €294.

Butcher lambs weighing over 50kg ranged from €159-175/head, while those weighing from 45kg to 49kg sold from €143-167/head.

Those weighing 40kg to 44kg sold from €119-150/head, with 35-39kg butcher lambs making from €105-130/head.

Heavy cast ewes sold at €196-294/head, while light cast ewes were from €165-185/head and breeding hogget ewes sold from €165-235/head.

Roscommon Mart

On Wednesday, July 17, a smaller number of sheep were on offer at the weekly sale at Roscommon Mart.

Prices for spring lambs made up to €160, while stag ewes topped out at €270.

Spring lambs:

50kgs -€157- €3.12/kg;

48.3kgs -€154- €3.19/kg;

47.6kgs -€150- €3.15/kg;

46.6kgs -€150- €3.22/kg;

42.6kgs-€135-€3.17/kg;

38.3kgs-€121-€3.16/kg;

36.6kg – €110- 3.01/kg.

Cast ewes:

121kgs – €270 – €2.31/kg;

101.5kgs – €266 – €2.62/kg;

86Kgs – €218 – €2.53/kg;

75Kgs – €172 – €2.29/kg;

73kgs – €168 – €2.30/kg;

72.kg- €128- €1.78/kg.

Dowra Mart

In Dowra Mart on Friday, July 19, there was a bigger sale of sheep with just over 1,500 sheep sold.

Seven lambs weighing 53kg sold at €164/head while 40 lambs weighing 47kg sold for €152 each.

10 ewe lambs weighing 38kg sold for €134.50, while eight ewe lambs weighing 21kg sold for €80. 40 mixed lambs at 47kg sold at €152 each Source: Dowra Mart

One ewe with a single lamb at foot sold for €280.

Sample prices for lambs sold over 40kg

Seven weighing 53kg- €164;

Six weighing 52kg- €163.50;

16 weighing 52.5kg- €160;

14 weighing 51kg- €157;

Ten weighing 47kg- €155;

12 weighing 49.5kg- €153.50;

40 weighing 47kg- €152;

11 weighing 48.5kg- €151.50;

Ten weighing 47kg- €151;

17 weighing 47.5kg- €150;

12 weighing 47kg- €150;

26 weighing 45.5kg- €148.50;

17 weighing 44kg- €144;

24 weighing 44kg- €140;

52 weighing 45kg- €138.50;

24 weighing 43.5kg- €134.50;

95 weighing 40.5kg- €130;

84 weighing 41.5kg- €128.

Sample store lamb prices

10 weighing 38kg- €134.50;

18 weighing 40kg- €130;

26 weighing 40kg- €126;

Five weighing 40kg- €120.50;

Ten weighing 36kg- €116;

59 weighing 37.5kg- €110;

Ten weighing 37.5kg- €108;

Six weighing 32kg- €93;

Four weighing 29kg- €83;

Eight weighing 21kg- €80;

Ten weighing 26.5kg- €78.

Raphoe Mart

At the sale on Monday, July 22 at Raphoe Mart, sheep numbers are reported to be “increasing” as a result of demand from farmers, factory agents and online bidders “all eager to buy”.

Butcher lambs weighing from 48kg to 55kg sold from €150 to €175, while factory lambs weighing from 42kg to 50kg made €142 to €155/each.

Store lambs at 35kg to 40kg sold from €104 to €140 each, with those weighing 30kg to 35kg made €86 to €110 each.

Fat ewes sold from €150 to €235 while lighter ewes sold from €90 to €140.