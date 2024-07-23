Weekly reductions in prices for spring lamb appear to have ceased from factories that are providing quotes, with some even raising their offerings this week.

One processor has raised the carcass weight it is paying for spring lambs up to 22kg, but Agriland was told that the factory is doubtful there will be many lambs coming in currently that will hit this target weight.

One year ago, base prices for spring lambs ranged from €6.50-6.70/kg, while those in the quality assured (QA) bracket fetched from €6.65-6.80/kg.

This week, base prices for spring lambs are just ahead of last year, as they are currently standing from €6.80-6.90/kg.

Spring lamb prices

Irish Country Meats (ICM) is quoting €6.90/kg plus a 20c/kg QA bonus for spring lambs up to 21.5kg, a total of €7.10/kg, and a 10c/kg rise in price since last week.

Kildare Chilling is not quoting for spring lambs today.

Other outlets are paying €6.85/kg plus a 15c QA bonus up to 22kg, a total of €7/kg.

Hogget prices

This week, ICM is quoting €5.80/kg, plus a 20c/kg QA bonus, which is a total of €6/kg for a hogget, which is the same price as last week.

Kildare Chilling, among other processors, is not quoting for hoggets today.

The supply of hoggets for slaughter has continued to lower each week, as just 998 were processed during week 28 (ending Sunday, July 14), compared to 1,641 the week before, figures from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) have shown.

Cull ewe prices

Kildare Chilling, for ewes weighing from 35kg to 43kg, are paying €4/kg plus a 10c/kg QA bonus this week.

The processor is also paying €3.60/kg plus a 10c/kg QA bonus for ewes that are weighing from 23kg to 35kg, while thin ewes will be paid at €3/kg.

ICM is paying €3.90/kg for ewes this week.