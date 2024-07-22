Tirlán has today (Monday, July 22) launched a new dairy feed support for its milk suppliers with a number of conditions attached.

The Kilkenny headquartered co-op is offering a €30/t GAIN dairy feed support to “help build and protect fodder stocks for the coming winter”.

The Tirlán dairy feed support is available on this specific feed delivered from today until August 8, 2024.

According to the co-op a “difficult growing season to date has resulted in reduced growth rates and poor silage yields”.

It also warned that a recent Tirlán fodder survey had identified a “potential deficit in winter fodder reserves”.

Ailish Byrne, the co-op’s chief agri officer, said that ruminant business managers are currently helping milk suppliers “through fodder budgeting and putting plans in place to maximise grass growth and utilisation”.

She added: “This support is designed to help our suppliers to build reserves and to protect fodder stocks for the coming winter.”

Tirlán has outlined that milk suppliers will receive the €30/t rebate on all GAIN dairy feed purchased and that a “reasonable usage limit on the promotion tonnes will apply for each customer”.

The co-op has also advised milk suppliers that “further terms and conditions will apply” in relation to the dairy feed support.

Tirlán last week (July 18) confirmed its milk price for supplies in June and signaled a 1c/L increase to its base offering.

The base price was increased to 42.58c/L including VAT.

A sustainability action payment of 0.5c/L, including VAT, will also be made to all qualifying suppliers.

The base price and sustainability action payment combined give a total price offering of 43.08c/L for June creamery milk supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein, an increase of 1c/L on the overall payment for May.