A man died “tragically” on his farm on Fintona Road in Dromore, Co. Tyrone on Saturday (July 20).

According to a death notice published by Armstrong Funeral Directors and Memorials, Harold Andrew Gilmore was a “devoted father” of eight daughters and also a “cherished grandfather”.

The death notice, published on the funeral directors’ website yesterday (Sunday, July 21), detailed that Harold Gilmore had died “tragically on his farm”.

The Health Service Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI) said in a statement that it has been “made aware of an incident on a farm in the Dromore area (Co. Tyrone) and are making enquiries”.

In a statement, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) also stated that “police attended a report of a sudden death at the Fintona Road area of Dromore on Saturday 20th July”.

“Enquiries are continuing but at this stage, the death is not being treated as suspicious,” the PSNI added.

Workplace accident

Separately a man in his 50s died last week in a workplace accident in Frenchpark, Co. Roscommon, gardaí confirmed.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a fatal workplace accident on Thursday, July 17 shortly after 7:00p.m.

A male in his 50s was pronounced deceased at the scene. His body was removed from the scene to the mortuary in Roscommon, according to An Garda Síochána.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) is aware of the incident and has launched an investigation.

The man had been named locally as Pat McCrann of Sheepwalk, Frenchpark, Roscommon. He ran a successful tyre business, called Pat McCrann Tyres, in Frenchpark and is understood to have also been a cattle farmer.

Last month the HSA published its latest annual report which showed that out of 43 work-related fatalities reported in 2023, the majority of these – 72% – occurred in agriculture, fishing and forestry.

It also highlighted that there had been a high number of fatalities in the construction sector last year.