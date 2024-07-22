The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) Livestock Committee chair has said that attempts by meat factories to offer lower prices for beef cattle are “at odds with market conditions”.

Declan Hanrahan said that UK prices have increased again in the past week on the back of tight supplies and good demand for beef in Ireland’s key market.

He said that imports of beef to the UK have increased by 11% this year, with Irish beef accounting for most of this increase.

Beef prices

As the UK market takes increasing volumes of Irish beef, Hanrahan said there is “no justification” for the extent of the differential in price between the UK and Ireland, which he said currently stands at almost 60c/kg.

“This divergence in prices cannot be justified, is unacceptable and must stop,” he said.

The IFA Livestock Committee chair said that revised estimates are now pointing towards a drop off in beef supplies in the UK later in the year.

“This coincides with projections for our supplies to also reduce by up to 60,000 head between now and year end.

“Farmers should reject the negative and unfounded propaganda coming from factories and their agents. Supplies are tight, demand is strong, and factories are very anxious for cattle,” he said.

Hanrahan said “the pendulum has shifted and with grass growth improving and cattle starting to do well, farmers should not be rushed into accepting the lower quotes being put out there”.

The IFA Livestock chair said mart prices are also strong for forward store and finished cattle and cows, providing for “a real competitive outlet for farmers”.