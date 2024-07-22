A Sinn Féin MEP is calling for Ireland to end its trade of beef to Israel.

Lynn Boylan has made the call in light of what she said are figures showing Ireland has exported almost 9,000 cattle to Israel since around the time the country “started bombing Gaza”.



The MEP said: “It is appalling that the government is allowing Irish beef exporters to profit from a country committing genocide.

“No matter what the product is… we should not be supporting Israel in its crimes.

“There needs to be an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, but if we’re to have any hope of bringing that about, then Israel needs to feel the consequences of its actions through economic sanctions.

“The time for talk and gestures is over,” the MEP added. Dublin MEP Lynn Boylan

Boylan has urged the Irish government to enact the Illegal Israeli Settlements Divestment Bill and the Occupied Territories Bill, and the Arms Embargo Bill.

“The EU should immediately suspend all trade with Israel. It’s not tenable for [Ursula] Von der Leyen’s [European] commission block the review and provides cover for the Israeli war crimes.”

Beef trade with Israel

Israel has a popular destination for Irish beef exports in recent years.

A consignment of approximately 3,400 Irish cattle were loaded on to a livestock vessel which departed for Israel at the end of May this year.

The consignment had been comprised Friesian, Angus, Hereford and continental-breed cattle.

The shipment of cattle consisted primarily of bulls, however, there was also approximately 1,000 Angus and continental heifers as well as around 200 steers on the vessel as well.