New figures published by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) show that the total expenditure on the National Bovine Tuberculosis (TB) Eradication Programme has jumped to more than €40.8 million in the first six months of this year.

This represents a 23% jump in spending compared to the same quarter last year which then totaled more than €33.1 million.

The latest figures also reveal a jump in the number of herds restricted because of bovine tuberculosis (TB) to 5,280 over the 12 month period to the end of quarter two (Q2) of this year.

According to the National Bovine TB Statistics, compiled by DAFM, the herd incidence rate in Ireland hit a six year high at 5.17% by the end of Q2 2024.

Source: DAFM

Over the 12 months to the end of June this year there was also an increase in the number of reactors which rose to 32,677 – up from 25,529 in the 12 month period ending June 2023.

TB eradication programme

The knock on impact of the increase in the number of reactors in 12 months to the end of the Q2 2024 has also resulted in a year on year 23% increase in total spending on the TB eradication programme.

According to DAFM in the first six months of the year expenditure totaled €40.8 million – compared to €33.1 million by the end of Q2 2023.

One of the biggest comparative increases was in the cost of on-farm market valuation which had increased by 64% by the end of Q2 in 2024 compared to the total at the end of Q2 2023. Source: DAFM

Earlier this month Brendan Gleeson, the secretary general of DAFM, told the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine that “TB is a real concern”.

“This year we will probably spend €78 million on this,” the secretary general of DAFM told the committee.

He also warned that there may need to be a change in the approach to TB.

“I think we are at a point where we have to do something different.

“If we just keep doing the same thing and expect different results, that is not a great way to proceed,” Gleeson added.