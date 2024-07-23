Headford Mart in Co. Galway hosted its weekly general cattle and sheep sale on Saturday, July 20.

In the cattle sale, numbers held well with just under 200 head of cattle on offer and a clearance rate of 96% achieved on the day.

The mart noted strong demand from customers located in Northern Ireland and the midlands for forward store bullocks and heifers and added that export customers are active at the mart venue for both continental weanling bulls and heifers.

In the bullock sale, a 405kg Limousin bullock sold for €1,310 or €3.23/kg, while the heavier bullocks hit €2,500 or €3.16/kg for a 790kg Charolais bullock.

Other prices from the bullock sale at Headford Mart:

285kg Limousin bullock sold for €840 or 2.95/kg;

385kg Limousin bullock sold for €1,220 or €3.17/kg;

420kg Charolais bullock sold for €1,420 or €3.38/kg;

440kg Angus bullock sold for €1,330 or €3.02/kg;

445kg Charolais bullock sold for €1,360 or €3.06/kg;

540kg Charolais bullock sold for €1,640 or €3.04/kg;

550kg Charolais bullock sold for €1,760 or €3.20/kg;

670kg Charolais bullock sold for €2,000 or €2.99/kg;

700kg Charolais bullock sold for €2,170 or 3.10/kg;

715kg Limousin bullock sold for €2,150 or €3.01/kg.

In the heifer sale, a 490kg Limousin heifer sold for €1,610 or €3.29/kg while a 510kg Charolais heifer sold for €1,580 or €3.10/kg.

Other prices from the heifer sale at Headford Mart:

350kg Charolais heifer sold for €1,080 or 3.09/kg;

365kg Limousin heifer sold for €960 or €2.63/kg;

365kg Belgian Blue heifer sold for €1,060 or €2.90/kg;

470kg Charolais heifer sold for €1,350 or €2.87/kg;

480kg Charolais heifer sold for €1,450 or €3.02/kg;

515kg Charolais heifer sold for €1,540 or €2.99/kg;

535kg Limousin heifer sold for €1,580 or €2.95/kg;

550kg Limousin heifer sold for €1,560 or €2.87/kg.

There was a “great selection” of cull cows on offer at the mart venue on Saturday, according to mart management with sample prices including a 615kg Charolais cow selling for €1,270 or €2.07 kg , a 580kg Angus cow selling for €1,110 or €1.91/kg, a 650kg Angus cow selling for €1,360 or €2.31/kg and a 560kg Limousin cow selling for €1,440 or €2.57/kg.

Sheep sale at Headford Mart

Heavier lambs are beginning to come on stream in larger numbers with a 100% clearance in the sheep sale on the day.

Sample lamb prices:

45kg lambs sold for €150 each or €3.33/kg;

41kg lambs sold for €138 each or €3.37/kg;

43kg lambs sold for €141 each or €3.28/kg;

35kg lambs sold for €120 each or €3.43/kg;

36kg lambs sold for €105 each or €2.92/kg.

In the cull ewe sale, 66kg cull ewes sold for €160 or €2.42/kg and 76kg cull ewes sold for €128 or €1.68/kg.