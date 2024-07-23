Minister of State for Land Use and Biodiversity Pippa Hackett will address the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Committee on Forestry about today (Tuesday, July 23).

The minister will participate in “a high-level policy dialogue” on the investments and actions needed to scale up agroforestry.

Agroforestry involves land management practices that apply the intentional integration of trees and shrubs into crop and animal farming systems.

According to the FAO, agroforestry has the potential to transform agri-food systems to become more resilient and adaptive.

It is being increasingly recognised within global policies as a potential solution to address multiple global issues, including food security and nutrition, rural development, ecosystem restoration, and climate change mitigation and adaptation.

Despite the growing recognition of its benefits, barriers remain to the widespread adoption and implementation of agroforestry, which the FAO said can be addressed through targeted support at technical, financial, and policy levels.

Forestry

The discussion is part of the 27th session of the Committee on Forestry (COFO), which is being held at FAO’s headquarters in Rome until Friday.

Speaking in advance of the meeting Minister Hackett stressed the value of agroforestry both in Ireland and globally.

“Agroforestry has the potential to help restore over one billion hectares of degraded agricultural land worldwide

“In Ireland, we are determined to see forest cover grow and we are determined to ensure that agroforestry is integral to that growth. Agroforestry is an important bridge between forestry and agriculture.

“Our forestry programme offers several potential opportunities to develop agroforestry,” she said.

As part of the government’s target of reducing emission by 51% by 2023 and reaching net zero by mid-century, the minister said that the government wants to “encourage a significant increase in tree planting, and particularly on farms”.

“Ireland has a budget of €1.3 billion behind the new Forestry Programme, and this record funding commitment is a strong message of support from national government for all types of tree planting. It also gives certainty to farmers in the years ahead.

“We are supporting farmers to establish silvopastoral systems which combine forestry and pasture, including grazing and the growing of fodder, as well as pilot schemes for both silvoarable and forest gardening systems.

“Agroforestry is now eligible for payments under our Organic Farming Scheme (OFS) too,” Hackett said.