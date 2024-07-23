A Kerry County Councillor has condemned the theft of a significant quantity of turf from a bog in the county in recent days.

It is understood that the saved and bagged turf, which would have filled a car trailer, was taken from Ballincullig Bog in Kielduff close to Tralee sometime on Sunday morning (July 21).

Local Fianna Fáil councillor Fionnán Fitzgerald described the incident as “appalling and disheartening” especially given the amount of time and effort that had gone into saving and packing the turf.

“There is an element of lousiness about having the turf robbed and taken at the last minute before it could be moved,” he told Agriland.

Turf

Cllr Fitzgerald, who is leas Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, said that those involved in the theft “picked their time well” as the All-Ireland hurling final was taking place that day.

The incident was highlighted on the Ballymacelligott community text alert which has around 1,300 members.

The message outlined that a “light coloured jeep type vehicle” with a car trailer was possibly seen at the time.

Anyone who witnessed anything unusual in the area was urged to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 7102300.

Cllr Fitzgerald, who is part of the committee that runs the community alert, said that the system has also been used in recent weeks to appeal for information following the attempted theft of a cattle box and a break-in to a house.

He said that all information is passed onto gardaí in a bid to help them with their investigations.

Theft

Separately, the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) is calling for the establishment of a dedicated ‘Rural Crime Unit’ within An Garda Síochána to deal with thefts of machinery and equipment from farms.

Alice Doyle, the IFA’s deputy president, has urged farmers, contractors and machinery owners to take urgent and immediate actions to protect their property, machinery, tools and equipment, especially GPS equipment.

The appeal was made following the thefts of six GPS systems in Co. Wexford, and one in north Co. Dublin. The estimated value of the stolen equipment is in the region of €100,000.

The IFA deputy president said that the war in Ukraine, and subsequent trade embargos on Russia, has led to a criminal market for the supply of agricultural equipment.

Farmers in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have also experienced crimes of this nature, with criminal gangs targeting rural areas.