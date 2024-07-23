The Road Safety Authority (RSA) and the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) are appealing to motorists to take extra care as the number of tractors, trailers and other farm machinery using the roads increases during the summer season.

The RSA and the IFA are this week running a campaign aimed at raising awareness of the increased numbers of farm machinery on the roads.

Both organisations want farming contractors and other drivers to be mindful of other road users and to always be on the lookout for vulnerable road users such as cyclists and pedestrians.

Safety for motorists

Drivers of agricultural vehicles are also being reminded that they are subject to all road traffic legislation.

They are required to carry the appropriate licence and farm vehicles are required to be taxed, insured and must be roadworthy, including fully operational lights front and rear.

Chief executive, RSA, Sam Waide said: ‘’This is a very busy time of year for farmers. The number of tractors and trailers out using the roads will increase dramatically.

“I am asking drivers and motorcyclists to be on the lookout for tractors, trailers and other farm machinery on the road, turning into and out of fields.’’

IFA president, Francie Gorman added: “This initiative with the Road Safety Authority is part of Farm Safety Week, which is aimed at highlighting the risks associated with farming activity and reminding all road users of the dangers at this time of year.

“Heavier volumes of farm machinery on the roads during the harvest means a greater awareness is needed from all drivers.

“We would appeal to motorists to be patient and not to overtake slow-moving machinery when it isn’t safe to do so,” Gorman added.

The advice is for those driving tractors, that they should identify somewhere they can safely pull in and allow traffic to pass.

Advice

Drivers of agricultural vehicles are reminded:

To wash down wheels regularly to avoid carrying mud and stones onto the public road;

To be particularly careful when transporting material such as silage, slurry, sand and gravel so that it does not spill on the road and pose a road safety risk;

Not to overload trailers so as to cause them to be unstable on the road;

To look out for low bridges, overhanging trees, overhead cables and uneven road surfaces which could cause the load to shift and possibly overturn;

The driving mirror must provide an adequate view of the road to the rear and all agricultural vehicles must have proper working brakes on both tractor and trailer units. They also must be fitted with lights, reflectors and indicators;

That large farming vehicles should consider using an escort vehicle to warn other road users;

To ensure that tractors are driven at an appropriate speed for the road conditions.

Farmers are also being reminded of the following safety tips:

Plan and prepare for all work with machinery. Always allow adequate time for the job;

Always practice the SAFE STOP procedure. Reverse-park safely, handbrake on, controls in neutral, lower all attachments, engine off and remove keys;

Carry out regular checks and maintenance of all farm vehicles, particularly brakes;

Never remove or modify guards in order to save time;

Only use machines if you know how to use them safely and have received suitable training;

Always drive at a safe speed and know your limits;

Make sure that plough lamps/work lights are never used when travelling on public roads. Amber flashing lights give adequate notice of slower vehicles to other road users.

IFA and farm safety

Meanwhile, the IFA is also reminding farmers to take extra care this time of year when engaging in day-to-day farming activities.

The association’s Farm Family and Social Affairs Committee chair, Teresa Roche is encouraging farmers to be mindful of near misses on their farms. IFA Farm Family and Social Affairs Committee chair, Teresa Roche

Day two of Farm Safety Week is to promote awareness around near misses occurring on farms and to encourage farmers to learn from these near misses.

The association has stressed that farms are very dynamic places with, persons, machinery, loads, and livestock moving throughout the farm.

Most accidents occur when a source of energy and the person makes contact at the same place and time. A ‘near miss’ is when the source of energy is present but due to timing or place, contact with the person is missed.

Teagasc health and safety specialist advisor, Dr. John McNamara said that data from analysis of accidents indicates that for every accident there can be about 10 near misses.

“Think of all the factors that led up to the ‘near miss’ and consider what actions are needed to prevent a recurrence,” he said.

Prevention

Both European and Irish safety, health and welfare at work law is based on the ‘Principles of Prevention’.

These principles propose that the best way to eliminate accidents is to, firstly, make the workplace physically safer, e.g., cover slurry tanks or power take-off (PTO) shafts.

Then follow-up with behavioural controls, e.g., avoid hurry, tiredness due to long working hours and trying to do several jobs at once, causing loss of concentration.

Teresa Roche said as a farmer you should keep a list of near misses. Review after each occurrence and on a regular basis to consider how you can improve safety on your farm.

Farmers should also review and update the Risk Assessment Document on a regular basis as this document gives a comprehensive guidance on farm health and safety based on accident causes on Irish farms.

There is a legal requirement to report a workplace accident where person is out of work for ‘four or more consecutive work days’ excluding the day of the accident or where a non-worker is injured.