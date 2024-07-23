Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue has been again pressed to secure funding for ‘forgotten farmers’ in Budget 2025 later this year.

The issue was raised by farmers speaking from the floor of the annual general meeting (AGM) of the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers’ Association (INHFA) last week, while the minister was in attendance.

The forgotten farmers are a group who had typically set up their agricultural holdings before 2008 and were under the age of 40 in 2015, but did not qualify for the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) supports as had other young farmers at that time.

The AGM heard from Kenneth O’Brien, who is the founder of a group representing forgotten farmers. He pushed the minister on the issues, and saw strong support from other attendees, according to the INHFA.

INHFA president Vincent Roddy backed the call for support, saying “There is a group of farmers that are maybe no longer too young but have shown a major commitment to farming – despite being left behind with regard to previous CAP (Common Agricultural Policy) support.

“In our budget submission we have sought funding of €20 million to help right this wrong. This is the year [and] this is the time that this group have their concerns addressed,” Roddy added.

Roddy also called on the minister to consider a “farm retirements scheme” as part of succession planning.

“We need to look at how we can encourage senior farmers to consider transferring their land. With this in mind it is time to look again at a farm retirement scheme.”

The AGM saw a number of changes at the top of the INHFA. Richard Mannion from Mayo was elected as national secretary, replacing Sharon Cosgrave who had served in the role of the last four years. Meanwhile, national treasurer Liam Lavelle was re-elected to his role.

The two vice-presidents of the organisation, John Joe Fitzgerald and Michael McDonnell, along with Roddy, are serving two-year terms that run until the 2025 AGM.

The position of national chairperson, currently held by Pheilim Molloy, will be decided at the organisation’s next national council meeting in August.