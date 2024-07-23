The National Ploughing Association (NPA) has announced that Certa is returning as the official fuel sponsor for this year’s National Ploughing Championships and European Vintage Contest.

Certa will supply all of the event fuel requirements for the three-day event which takes place in Ratheniska, Co. Laois from September 17-19.

The energy company will fuel all upwards of 350 competitors’ tractors and 26 competitors from all over Europe in the vintage competition.

It will also fuel generators to power the site, lighting towers that extend out to a radius of over 30km from the main site, along with all the event machinery.

Commenting at the official launch of the partnership, NPA managing director Anna May McHugh said that she was looking forward to working with Certa again for this year’s championships.

“I am delighted that Certa are on board again this year as the official fuel sponsorship partner of the largest outdoor event in Europe with over 250,000 visitors expected throughout the three days,” she said.

Certa, which employs 400 people, has been a part of the energy sector for over 40 years, providing the commercial, industrial, residential and mobility sectors with fuel, lubricants, and renewable energy.

Certa managing director Orla Stevens added that the company is delighted to be the official fuel supplier to the Ploughing.

“The National Ploughing Championships is renowned as the largest outdoor event in Ireland.

“Certa is proud of the role we play in supporting the organisers to achieve their sustainability goals and to reduce the event’s carbon footprint through the use of HVO [Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil] as an alternative to diesel,” she said.

Over the course of the three-day event , Certa will showcase its energy solutions for customers including solar, HVO, lubricants and other liquid fuels.

As sponsors of the Ireland Women’s cricket team, the Certa stand will feature a mini cricket pitch and will also offer visitors the opportunity to meet with See Change and Men’s Sheds charities.

To celebrate the return of the partnership, over one 100 promotional road sign billboards have been installed at key locations throughout the country.

To be in with a chance to win a pair of complimentary tickets to this year’s National Ploughgin Championships, people are being asked to take a photo of a sign in their locality when it is safe to do so and share on NPA/Certa social media channels.