Building a one-off home “is still the best option for many people from rural communities who are struggling to get on the property ladder,” according to one Fianna Fáil TD.

Cork South West TD, Christopher O’Sullivan, said the draft National Planning Framework (NPF) published earlier this month does not contain “any changes” to the existing rules regarding one-off rural housing.

Deputy O’Sullivan added: “The support for once-off homes in rural Ireland will continue. People have a right to apply and to gain permission for one-off housing in the vicinity of where they grew up.

“We must continue to protect that right It is hugely important when it comes to future of rural communities”.

Housing

According to Deputy O’Sullivan the ability of people who are living outside of towns, cities and villages “to gain planning permission for once-off housing” is key to sustaining communities in isolated areas of the country.

“Fianna Fáil in Government will continue to do everything in its power to support once-off rural housing,” he added.

The Government published a draft first revision of the National Planning Framework (NPF) for public consultation earlier this month.

Once it is finalised the NPF will be incorporated into the Regional Spatial and Economic Strategies and the City and County Development Plans, including through updated Housing Supply Targets.

According to Senator Victor Boyhan it is crucially important that farmers and those living in rural areas “have their say” on the NPF.

The public consultation on the draft revision of the NPF will remain open for public views until September 12.

Senator Boyhan has called for current guidelines for rural housing to be revised and to be given statutory force.

He would like to see revised guidelines which provide that local authorities grant planning permission for farm families who wish to live and work in their local community, and extended family members who have a link with their rural areas.

“I believe that sustainable rural housing should for a key part of the new NPF and would encourage agricultural and rural communities to make their views known during the public consultation process,” Senator Boyhan added.