Northern Ireland’s Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Andrew Muir, has said “we don’t have any more time to waste” when it comes to Lough Neagh.

The minister met with key stakeholders on the shores of the lough yesterday (Tuesday, July 23) following the launch of the 37-point Lough Neagh Report and Action Plan.

The action plan, which is focused on achieving improved water quality and reduced blue green algae in the lough, was approved by the NI Executive and published by the minister last week.

Speaking during his visit to Lough Neagh, Minister Muir said:

“I’m delighted to be here today to meet with stakeholders following the approval and publication of my 37-point report and action plan to improve water quality of the lough, our waterways and to tackle the issue of blue green algae.

“We don’t have any more time to waste, we need to take immediate action and I am committed to work at pace to deliver upon these actions, but I cannot do it alone.

“We need to take collective action and working in partnership across government, with stakeholders, the agriculture sector and the public is fundamental to implement the 37 actions.”

Muir said he firmly believes that the actions proposed in the report will help deliver his vision of a healthy, resilient environment with high water quality status and environment standards which support biodiversity and nature recovery in a productive landscape.

“The issues we are faced with are complex, but I will not shy away from the challenges ahead,” he said.

“Many of the actions in the report are already underway and the remaining will be taken forward as soon as possible, however significant investment in both the short and longer-term is required.

“I will continue to work closely with executive colleagues and bid for further funding,” the minister added.

Lough Neagh webinar

Members of the public are being urged to join a consultation webinar on Lough Neagh next Tuesday (July 30) at 7:00p.m.

Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from four experts who will discuss landscape acquisition and management.

As well as this, experts will discuss the development of a new Lough Neagh Heritage Resilience Plan and the various environmental and conservation challenges surrounding the lough together with examples of techniques that could help address these issues.

Speakers include: