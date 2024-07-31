Co. Donegal man Alan Simms took overall champion of the field at the recent Six Nations Ploughing Championships in Scotland.

The championships began with a practice day on Saturday, July 27, before the match day kicked off on Sunday, July 28.

Simms was the winner of the vintage mounted class, and won this title with 208 points in plot 2 on a Massey Ferguson 35 with a Ransomes plough.

David Grattan from Co. Down took home the reserve champion of the field, and was the winner of vintage trail class on a McCormick-Deering W4 with a Ransomes plough. The 2024 Six Nations Ploughing Championships vintage mounted scoresheet Source: TayForth Ploughers League

The Tayforth Ploughers League, which is a league set up to raise funds to help competing ploughers with travelling to international events, hosted the Six Nations Ploughing Championships.

The competition took place at Peacehill Farm, Fife, Scotland by the permission of the Forster family.

The event struggled to obtain a host for this year and at relatively short notice, Tayforth Ploughers League stepped forward to provide a venue and the opportunity for the selected ploughers to represent their nations.

Traditionally, the Six Nations Ploughing Championships consists of competitors from the Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland, Scotland, England, Wales, and the Isle of Man.

However, there were no competitors from Wales, and the Isle of Man at this year’s competition.

Tayforth Ploughers League stated that it was “a great weekend, albeit with very difficult conditions”.

Six Nations Ploughing Championship results

Vintage mounted

Alan Simms (Republic of Ireland); Alex Evans (England); Ron Phillips (Scotland); Ian Thompson (England); Dave Veitch (Scotland).

Vintage trailing

David Grattan (Northern Ireland); Brian Shaw (England); George Melville (Scotland); Seamus Crossan (Northern Ireland); Sean Murphy (Republic of Ireland); Ed Bennie (Scotland).

Classic class