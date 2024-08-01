The Irish Government has registered as an interested party with the Chinese authorities anti-dumping investigation on imports of pork products from EU.

The EU Commission and a number of pork producing EU Member States have also registered as an interested party in relation to the anti-dumping investigation.

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce has detailed that an anti-dumping investigation would be carried out “on imports of relevant pork and pork by-products originating from the European Union” from June 17, 2024.

An anti-dumping investigation focuses on whether goods are imported into a country and are then sold at below the normal price in the producer country which leads to “dumped imports”.

Chinese authorities have set out that their anti-dumping investigation on imports of pork products from EU will examine “certain pork and pig by-products exported from the EU from January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023″.

It will also investigate “any damage done” to related Chinese industries from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2023.

Chinese investigation

The Chinese investigation has been widely viewed as a response to a European Commission anti-subsidy investigation into the imports of battery electric vehicles (BEV) from China.

Last month the commission imposed provisional countervailing duties on imports of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) from China based on its investigation.

Chinese authorities have outlined that its anti-dumping probe into certain pork imports will chiefly be conducted through “sampling” because “a full investigation would overburden the investigating authorities and prevent the timely completion of the investigation”.

Interested parties have to register with the Trade Remedy Investigation Bureau of the Ministry of Commerce in China to participate in the anti-dumping investigation.

“The interested parties participating in the investigation shall provide basic identity information, the quantity and amount of the investigated products exported or imported to China, the quantity and amount of similar products produced and sold, and related information,” Chinese authorities have stated.

The European Commission has said it is analysing the anti-dumping investigation and will “follow the proceedings very closely”

It has also indicated that it will “intervene as appropriate to ensure that the investigation fully complies with all relevant World Trade Organisation rules”.