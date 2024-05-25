Over 180 pig producers and industry stakeholders gathered at two events this week as part of the Teagasc Pig Open Day.

Delegates gathered in the Teagasc Animal and Grassland Research and Innovation Centre, Moorepark, Fermoy, Co. Cork and in Ballyhaise Agricultural College, Co. Cavan.

The session also included an overview of planned future research by the head of the Teagasc Pig Development Department, Dr. Edgar Garcia Manzanilla.

Pig Open Day

The events allowed attendees to view results from the pig research programme undertaken by Teagasc, and to meet with the researchers, students and staff who carry out the work.

Much of the research showcased had an emphasis on management and nutritional strategies, as well as sustainable pig production.

Topics included the impact of parasites on liver quality and pig performance and the sustainability of pig diets.

Researchers examining the value of “assurance labelling” said that one third of consumers valued the high pig welfare label.

A team examining the issue of tail biting identified “major risk factors” on Irish pig farms.

A study on farrowing room enrichment options found no negative impacts on production and lower damaging behaviour in piglets.

The results of another trial recommended creep feeding for piglets to increase weaning weight.

Research

Those in attendance were also given an update on the Teagasc Pig Research Facility, which opened in August 2023, including some of the new technologies being employed in the unit.

This year saw the launch of the “Pig Nutrition Feed Lab”, which is currently carrying out an analysis of feed ingredients from the Teagasc pig sector feedstuffs analysis programme.

Open day organiser and Teagasc specialised advisor, Dr. Amy Quinn said they were delighted with the high turnout at both events.

“Attendees really enjoyed the interactive structure. This type of engagement and feedback benefits both the attendees and our research staff and students, strengthens our programme and ensures our future research continues to be both applicable and of high quality,” she said.