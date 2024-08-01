Following the news that Merlo was to part company with McHale Plant Sales, the company, which specialises in telescopic handler innovation, has released further details of its plans for the Irish market.

In April of this year, Merlo Group indicated that it was restructuring its distribution model for the Republic of Ireland and intended to establish a nationwide network of dealers for both Merlo agricultural and construction product ranges. The Merlo Turbofarmer is sold as a loader that can help out with tractor tasks

The major item of this latest release is that from today (Thursday, August 1), Merlo Ireland will be represented by the following two companies who now become authorised dealers.

The first is FJS Plant Ltd., of Naas, Co. Kildare and Co. Kilkenny, while the second is Jim Power Agri Sales Ltd., of Tallow, Co. Waterford.

A further appointment is expected in the south-west while the north-east will be covered by existing dealers operating from Northern Ireland for the time-being.

Two markets – two machines

Presently, the split between agricultural and construction products across the Merlo range in Ireland is approximately 30%:70% in favour of construction machines, an imbalance which the new marketing arrangement intends to address through the increased sale of farm orientated loaders.

In an exclusive interview with Agriland, Shaun Groom, managing director for Merlo UK, points out that although there is a tremendous commonality of parts between the two types of machine, there are still distinct differences in their construction. The Merlo cab is common to all machines across both sectors

He notes that loaders on farms tend to work harder and for longer periods than those on construction sites, an average of 1,000 hours per year being nothing unexceptional.

Construction loaders, on the other hand, tend not to have regular daily tasks such as loading a feeder, and hence have an easier life overall, and this is reflected in the build specification of each type.

He is also keen to emphasise that the company manufacturers 90% of its own components, allowing it to retain control over the quality and availability of spares, ensuring that machines are able to enjoy a long service life.

Merlo thinks ahead

One major philosophy of Merlo is that their loaders are not to be considered disposable items; instead, owners are encouraged to think of them as products that can be refreshed and upgraded over time with new parts for older machines being kept available, maintaining their performance for many more years than may be expected.

The company works with several engine suppliers and has recently launched an electrically powered loader with an eight-hour duty period.

This is an impressive feat as it runs on lead acid batteries rather than Li-ion, which, the company believes, may not be as sustainable as claimed. The telescopic loaders are suitable for both stock and tillage farms

Merlo taking back control of its distribution in Ireland is part of a global push towards ensuring greater energy and enthusiasm is focused on promoting the brand and servicing customers.

It is intended that a good stock of parts will be kept at a new hub in the midlands which will also serve as a training centre for technicians; however, this is still in the planning stages and we can expect further announcements in due course.

What is firmly established though, is that the company will be holding an official launch at the National Ploughing Championships 2024 and is also taking a stand at the Farm Tractor and Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) show later in the year.

It’s understood that the new team of dealers and staff will be at both events to promote the company and discuss the product range.